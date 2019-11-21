Disney Plus' early success seems to be tied to its one big show: The Mandalorian, which has practically made the service a titan in the streaming wars. And that's even with one prominent missing feature. From Star Wars obsessives excited to see the original trilogy in 4K and younger audiences excited for High School Musical and Lizzie McGuire reboots, the platform has practically everyone abuzz. Read our full Disney Plus review to see if you should be adding this to your list of subscriptions (they stack up).

And about that Mandalorian. Its titular character may still be a mystery but the live action Star Wars show gained a ton of attention thanks to a certain secret character whose identity I dare not spoil. Those looking to learn about the show in a spoiler-free environment should check out our The Mandalorian review — while those who are already caught up should check out episode 2 recap.

And that's just the beginning of the list of what makes Disney Plus one of the best streaming services. But since we have to wait for Disney Plus originals to debut on a weekly schedule, you'll probably want to check out The Mandalorian's schedule, to learn when the saga continues.

Disney's practically making this service mandatory for existing Marvels fans, too. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige guaranteed the Marvel shows coming to the service programs will be important to understanding future MCU movies. Our list of the best Disney Plus shows include favorites of 90's babies, such as Gargoyles, Boy Meets World and X-Men.

Disney's working on patching an annoying flaw, as reports are coming in of users seeing individual pages getting resume and restart buttons. We're still not seeing those buttons on TV shows, as I just checked The World According to Jeff Goldblum. However, a Resume button (instead of a Play button) did appear in the page for Avengers: Endgame when I stopped the movie halfway in, and refreshed the site.

So, welcome to our guide to everything you need to know about Disney Plus. Not only can we explain why Simpsons fans are upset with the service, but we've also got good news for them about when their favorite nuclear family will stream correctly on the service. We're constantly updating this page with details about pricing, deals, supported devices and release dates (yes, those in the U.K. are gonna have to wait).

Disney Plus price: How much does it cost?

Disney Plus is pretty affordably priced, at $6.99 per month. Ready to commit? You could get a year of service for $69.99 per year, which essentially gives you 2 free months.

If that's not enough savings, we're tracking the best Disney Plus Deals. Early deals (which offered a free year when committing to three years) helped Disney build a subscriber base, and it announced 10 million signups on the day after launch day.

Disney Plus international pricing Canada: $8.99CAD per month (or $89.99 per year)

New Zealand: €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year)

Australia: $8.99AUD per month (or $89.99 per year)

New Zealand: $9.99NZD per month (or $99.99 per year)

The Disney Plus pricing is pretty competitive, and $6 cheaper per month than the $12.99 "Standard" Netflix package most people get (though there's a standard definition option that costs $8.99 per month, which, no thank you). We've already found 7 ways that Disney Plus beats Netflix.

Apple TV Plus is even cheaper, at $4.99 per month. Disney CEO Bob Iger's just defended his service's 28% higher price, arguing that its unique mix of originals and the incomparable Disney library makes the service stand out, even in front of more affordable services. Check out our Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus face-off guide for more details.

Also, see our Apple TV Plus review to learn about the quality of its shows and the issues with its web streamer.

Disney Plus customer service and support

Early user issues have seemingly put a knot in some users early days with Disney Plus. Looking to get in touch with Disney Plus? Call 888-905-7888 or email DisneyPlusHelp@disney.com.

Disney Plus special features: 4K, more

You don't need to concern yourself with spending more to get a more-complete version of Disney Plus. Unlike on Netflix (where you need to spend an extra $5 per month to move from 1080p to 4K), Disney Plus includes Ultra HD streaming and 4 simultaneous streams at its standard price.

Disney Plus also lets you download all of its shows and movies to its apps.

Disney Plus shows are ad-free, but an ad for Starz follows the sign-up. It's tied to a deal that will give Disney the rights to titles it sold to the premium channel.

What Disney Plus bundles are available?

For starters, the Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle costs $12.99 and saves you about $5. But those who don't want ad-supported Hulu can bundle Disney Plus and ESPN Plus with Hulu's ad-free version, and save $6 per month. The same offer is there for those paying for Hulu + Live TV.

Those who sign up for Disney Plus may see a prompt offering Starz' streaming service, but there apparently not be a bundle offer. Starz still owns some rights to stream Star Wars titles.

Disney Plus hit The U.S., Canada and The Netherlands (Nov. 12), bowing a little before 6:00 a.m. Eastern | 3 a.m. Pacific.. And then the bugs (which were fixed) hit.

A soft-launch Disney Plus pilot program took place in The Netherlands.

Those in the United Kingdom spent months wondering when they'd get Disney Plus, as the country was missing from the release schedule. On Nov. 7, we got the Disney Plus UK release date: March 31, 2020. It will also arrive in Germany, France, Italy and Spain on that day.

DisneyLife, an existing Disney streaming service in the UK, might have been the reason why things have gone haywire. It costs just £4.99 per month (~$6.20 USD at the time of publishing), which makes it pretty close to Disney Plus' $6.99 US price. Its library isn't quite the same, mostly focused on the Disney back catalogue.

Disney Plus schedule: When we get which episodes

As is the case with Netflix and Hulu, Disney's revealing its upcoming content one bit at a time. The first email sent out to the press detailed three batches, for the following release dates: Tuesday, Nov. 12, Friday, Nov. 15 and Friday, Nov. 22.

This suggests Disney will regularly release new content on Fridays, with the inaugural Tuesday being an aberration.

We're currently waiting to find out December release dates, though we do know when the next The Mandalorian episodes will come out.

Released on launch day (Tuesday, November 12)

The Mandalorian - Chapter 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 101 - “The Audition”

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Noelle

Encore! - Episode 101 - “Annie”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 101 - “Sensational Jordan”

The Imagineering Story - Part 1 - “The Happiest Place on Earth”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Episode 101 - “Sneakers”

Forky Asks A Question - “What is money?”

Purl (Pixar SparkShort)

Smash and Grab (Pixar SparkShort)

Float (Pixar SparkShort)

Kitbull (Pixar SparkShort)

Added Friday, November 15

The Mandalorian - Chapter 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 102 - “The Audition”

Encore! - Episode 102 - “Beauty and the Beast”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 102 - “Incredible Elijah”

The Imagineering Story - Part 2 - “What Would Walt Do?”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Episode 102 - “Ice Cream”

Forky Asks A Question - “What is a friend?”

Friday, November 22

The Mandalorian - Chapter 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 103 - “The Wonderstudies”

Encore! - Episode 103 - “Sound of Music”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 103 - “Unstoppable Adonis”

The Imagineering Story - Part 3

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Episode 103 - “Tattoos”

Forky Asks A Question - “What is art?”

What streaming devices support the Disney Plus app?

Disney Plus isn't on as many streaming devices as Netflix, but it's practically everywhere.

iPhones

iPads

The iPod touch

Apple TV

Android phones

Android TV

Chromecast

Microsoft Xbox One

PS4

Roku

Fire TV

Fire Tablets

The above list got an update on Nov. 7, when we finally got confirmation that Amazon Fire TV devices will get a Disney Plus app. According to The Wall Street Journal, this dispute was over control of ad revenue on the platform.

Even though Vizio smart TVs weren't on that list, there was a minor brouhaha when they didn't have an app and the Chromecasts in those sets didn't support it, due to outdated technology. This will be fixed in December, according to Vizio.

Don't worry about Chromebook support, though, as Disney's informed us that reports of Disney Plus clashing with Chrome OS are incorrect.

Disney Plus lineup: Best shows and movies

One of the biggest reasons to get a Disney Plus account, and get it now, is to be in on the conversation surrounding The Mandalorian. This live action Star Wars series, or thanks to one of its characters that was shockingly kept secret, has become the talk of the internet.

We've just published our The Mandalorian review, which is extremely light on spoilers. For more details, check out our episode 2 recap.

Another original we've enjoyed is The World According to Jeff Goldblum, where the iconic, whimsical actor learns about surprisingly complicated topics, such as sneakers and ice cream.

The full Disney Plus library also includes tons of classics such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Miracle on 34th Street, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland and Recess. And in addition to the beloved X-Men animated series, there's a season of the Spider-Man animated series from the same era, though no Spider-Man movies have hit the service.

Our reviews of Disney Plus' High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Lady and the Tramp went live, read them to find out why we're positive for the former and not the latter.

There are also quite a few Disney Plus Pixar shows and movies coming, including SparkShorts (new short films, similar to those that roll before Pixar movies). Disney Plus will also launch with Pixar films from 1995's Toy Story to 2017's Cars 3.

Check out the massive launch lineup list that Disney Plus posted to Twitter. If you'd rather not scroll through a list longer than Dumbo's trunk, here's our curated list of the shows and movies we're most excited to stream:

A Goofy Movie

Beauty and The Beast (1991)

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Captain Marvel

DuckTales (1987, 2016)

Forky Asks a Question

Gargoyles

Iron Man

Star Wars (Episodes I through VII, Clone Wars)

Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3

X-Men

The Mandalorian

The Simpsons

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Wreck-It Ralph

That mega-list isn't exactly complete, however, as there's already a list of the Disney movies and shows not on Disney Plus' launch lineup.

Other shows on our radar include Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Pixar's Monsters at Work, a new season of Clone Wars (in February 2020). The Mandalorian isn't the only Star Wars show on Disney Plus, projects focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor are also coming to the service.

Oh, and that new Lizzie McGuire series has all the right ingredients to appeal to its die-hard fans. Disney announced that Hilary Duff (who was previously announced for the show) will be joined by her former castmates Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas, who are jumping back into their roles Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire.

We're also going to get a new Hocus Pocus! Reportedly titled Hocus Pocus 2, Collider reports that this film looks to bring back stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to reprise their witchy roles.

Disney and The Rock are teaming up on Behind the Attraction, a new docuseries all about the Walt Disney parks amusement rides. You'll get to know the histories of your favorite attractions and how they have evolved over time.

What Marvel shows are on Disney Plus?

First of all, don't worry that you'll watch these Marvel shows on Disney Plus and find that you wasted your time. This isn't going to be another Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Disney Marvel shows will actually matter for future movies.

This detail comes from Marvel Studios prez Kevin Feige, who told Bloomberg that shows will tie into the Phase 4 MCU movies so deeply that you'll want to watch the shows (WandaVision, for example) to fully understand the movies.

Throughout 2019, Marvel rolled out its plans for Disney Plus shows, which will fit into its overarching Phase 4 project. The full schedule is below, and we're excited for Ms. Marvel and She Hulk.

Marvel Exec Kevin Feige announced that What If? will have 1 episode for each MCU film, and feature a ton of the MCU's own actors voicing their characters after a small tweak changes everything.

Wandavision seems to be part old-school sitcom, part action epic. Randall Park, Kat Dennings, Katherine Hahn and Teyonah Parris are joining the cast.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Fall 2020)

WandaVision (Spring 2021)

Loki (Spring 2021)

What If...? (Summer 2021)

Hawkeye (Fall 2021)

Ms. Marvel (TBD)

Moon Knight (TBD)

She Hulk (TBD)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will see Daniel Brühl reprise his Civil War role of Baron Zemo. The Loki show is coming out of the character's return in Endgame. Oh, and Kate Bishop is definitely in Hawkeye.

Disney Plus Marvel movies

Those of us who put Marvel movies above the Disney classics felt a little weird going into Disney Plus' launch week. At first, only 8 titles were scheduled to appear on day 1. Then, Disney doubled down on its MCU slate on Nov. 11, adding 8 more films, including a Tom's Guide favorite: Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Unsurprisingly, Captain Marvel made its streaming debut on Disney Plus, as did Avengers: Endgame. Whether or not Disney will add on any special features — to make this as enticing as buying a Blu-ray — is to be seen.

Also, expect bonus features, as a fan report shows that gag reels and deleted scenes accompany the films.

Disney Plus Star Wars movies

A large majority of the Star Wars films are on Disney Plus, and others are coming soon. Currently, we've got the whole original trilogy (Episodes IV through VI), the prequel trilogy (Episodes I through III) and The Force Awakens (Episode VII).

(Image credit: Future)

Every show and movie on Disney Plus