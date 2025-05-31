The start of a new month is a good time to take stock of streaming bills. There are so many streaming services now, and paying for all of them really adds up.

In 2025, streaming costs are higher than ever. Americans now pay an average of $61 a month for streaming services, according to a Deloitte report — or a hefty $732 a year.

Luckily, it's really easy to save money on streaming by churning services, which entails canceling and signing up again later when the big, buzzy shows return.

In June 2005, I recommend canceling Disney Plus and Paramount Plus. We rate both services highly, but few major titles are debuting on either in the next month. While they have some interesting offerings, they're not in the "must see immediately" category.

Here's why I think you should consider canceling Disney Plus and Paramount Plus this month.

Why I'd cancel Disney Plus in June 2025

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

We know a lot of families depend on Disney Plus' library of kid-friendly movies and shows., but during the summer, your household may be able to get by without it. Kids will be too distracted by outdoor activities, camps and vacations to miss streaming "Frozen" for the 500th time.

Now that "Andor" is over (sob), there's little on the service to appeal to adults. There's only one big new original debuting on Disney Plus in June and that's "Ironheart."

The Marvel show sees Dominique Thorne reprising her role as Riri Williams from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." After the events of the movie, the MIT student returns home to Chicago, where she becomes entangled with the enigmatic Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos) and discovers secrets that pit technology against magic.

Though I, like several of my Tom's Guide colleagues, am feeling some Marvel fatigue, I'm actually looking forward to "Ironheart." I thought RiRi Williams brought a fresh spark to "Wakanda Forever."

So, why would I cancel Disney Plus anyway? Well, the show doesn't premiere until nearly the end of the month: June 24. And after the first three episodes drop on that date, the other episodes will air weekly.

I can absolutely wait until July to resubscribe to Disney Plus, then catch up on "Ironheart" and tune in for the last part of the season. And I'll have saved a little money without missing much.

Why I'd cancel Paramount Plus in June 2025

As for Paramount Plus, its June schedule is a desert when it comes to originals. "MobLand" is over and no Taylor Sheridan shows are in sight.

The Tony Awards take place in June, but the ceremony is airing on CBS, which you can watch for free the old-fashioned way — with a TV antenna.

Paramount Plus is our pick for classic movies and the service is welcoming more great films in June, including several "Indian Jones" movies and the "Godfather" movies. Yet, library content isn't enough for me to keep a subscription. Plus, most likely, those films will remain available on Paramount Plus next month.

How much you'll save by canceling Disney Plus and Paramount Plus this month

How much you can save by canceling Disney Plus and Paramount Plus depends on which plans you have.

Disney Plus Basic (with ads) is $10 per month and Premium (ad-free) is $16. Meanwhile, Paramount Plus Essential is also $8 per month, and the Showtime tier (with the live CBS feed and Showtime content) is $13.

So, you could save up to $29 a month if you cancel both. That may not sound like a lot, but it's not nothing, either. Churning streaming services throughout the year can save you a few hundred dollars. And with the prices of everything skyrocketing these days, every dollar counts.