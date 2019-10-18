Cyber Monday Deals 2019: What to Expect

Cyber Monday deals in 2019 will be unlike any other. That's largely because Cyber Monday 2019 is on December 2, which is a week later than usual. That means consumers will have one less week to shop during the 2019 holiday season.

But don't worry. We're here to tell you everything you need to know about 2019's best Cyber Monday deals. Whether you're looking for the best TV deals or the best laptop deals, we've got all of your bases covered. We've created the ultimate Cyber Monday survival guide for your holiday needs. So the minute those Black Friday deals end, you'll know exactly where to turn for the best Cyber Monday deals.

What is Cyber Monday?

In 2005, the National Retail Federation — an organization that represents retailers, chain restaurants, and grocery stores — coined the first Monday after Thanksgiving as Cyber Monday. They did so in an effort to encourage people to shop online.

At the time, Black Friday was largely an in-store shopping holiday, so online retailers were left out of the picture. Cyber Monday, however, was created to let online retailers play a bigger role in the holiday season.

So initially, the made-up holiday was intended for online stores only. (Think Newegg versus a big-box retailer like Walmart). As online shopping exploded, so did Cyber Monday. Today, Cyber Monday is essentially a free for all where both online and big-box retailers offer a second round of steep holiday discounts.

When do Cyber Monday deals start?

Cyber Monday 2019 is on December 2. However, you can expect retailers to begin their Cyber Monday sales as early as Saturday morning. Just like Black Friday has crept into Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday deals have crept into the weekend. In some cases, we've seen Cyber Monday deals start at 11:59pm on Friday.

With the shorter shopping season, we predict some retailers will once again begin their Cyber Monday deals in the early hours of Saturday, November 30. However, the bulk of online shoppers will begin shopping in the early-morning hours of Monday, December 2. As a result, the bulk of retailers will begin their Cyber Monday deals at 6am Monday, since few people can stay up late Sunday night searching for deals.

(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday deals predictions

Cyber Monday has become an extension of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. So there is no go-to store for the best Cyber Monday deals. That said, there are certain stores we recommend you shop at if you're looking for particular sales. For instance, the best AirPods Cyber Monday deals will most likely come from Amazon and Walmart. Below you'll find our predictions for Cyber Monday 2019 along with some retailers we suggest you keep a close eye on for the best Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon is the king of Cyber Monday. Last year, Cyber Monday was the single biggest shopping day in the company's history. Sure, they said the same thing about Amazon Prime Day, but year-after-year Cyber Monday proves to be the stronger shopping day.

The best-selling products during last year's Cyber Monday event were the Echo Dot, AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Kit, Bose QC 25 Headphones, and the InstantPot Duo 60. In terms of deals, Amazon offered its Echo Dot for $24, Fire TV Stick for $34.99, Ring Floodlight Cam for $249, and Echo Spot for $89.99. The retailer also took 30% off LEGO toys, 50% off Nerf/Hasbro, and 30% off home decor items.

Look for similar discounts this year, although we predict Amazon devices will be even cheaper since many of them dropped below last year's Cyber Monday prices during Prime Day.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Amazon's biggest rival, Walmart oftentimes offers the same Cyber Monday deals as Amazon. Last year, Walmart Cyber Monday deals kicked off at 12:01am Monday. We predict that'll happen again this year and we may see a few of them start before the clock strikes midnight.

A few examples from last year include: PS4 Pro for $349 (we predict a $300 price point this year), Xbox One S for $189 (we predict a $149 price point for this year), and Google Home Mini for $29 (we predict a $22 price point for 2019).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple Cyber Monday deals

The Apple Store isn't know for its Cyber Monday deals. In fact, it wasn't until 2018 that Apple started offering Cyber Monday deals. Traditionally, Apple only offered "deals" on Black Friday. But last year it extended its annual sale into Cyber Monday. The sale itself was weak, however.

The Apple Store offered from $25 to $200 Apple gift cards with the purchase of select devices. An Apple TV, for example, scored you a $25 GC, whereas buying a new iMac would get you a $200 GC. If you want dollar-off discounts, your best bet is to turn to Apple-authorized resellers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Those three retailers undercut Apple prices anytime of the year.

What about Cyber Week?

For the past two years, we've seen retailers try to extend their Cyber Monday deals buy calling them Cyber Week deals. There is no such thing as Cyber Week. That term is just being used by retailers to encourage consumers to continue shopping after Cyber Monday ends.

However, keep in mind that Cyber Monday isn't the end of the holiday shopping season. In fact, it's not even the middle. After Cyber Monday, you have roughly two more weeks to shop for the holidays. The best deals will occur over the 5-day period that begins on Thanksgiving (some call it the Turkey 5), but if you miss a deal it's likely it'll be offered again before Christmas. It's not guaranteed you'll get the same price, but generally speaking — it won't be that far off.