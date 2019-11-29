The best Cyber Monday deals 2019

Mark your calendars: Cyber Monday is coming. Amazon has announced that it will kick off its Cyber Monday deals on Saturday, November 30. Meanwhile, Walmart is launching its Cyber Monday deals on Monday, December 2 at 12:01am ET.

It's no surprise that Cyber Monday is starting earlier than ever this year. A shorter holiday shopping season combined with a fresh round of U.S.-China trade tariffs are causing retailers — and consumers — to get a jump start on their Cyber Monday shopping.

As far as deals are concerned, Amazon is promising "one-time-only deals" from top-tier brands across various categories including tech, home, and toys. Walmart has also released an early list of deals that includes a Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $69 ($39 off) and a Vizio 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $279.99 ($198 off).

We'll be on call all weekend bringing you the best Cyber Monday deals at all hours of the day. So sit back, enjoy your extended weekend, and check out the best of Cyber Monday.

Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel

Up to 50% off select apparel Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops

Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops Amazon: New holiday deals every hour

New holiday deals every hour Backcountry: Up to 50% off sitewide

Up to 50% off sitewide B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more

Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more Best Buy: Shop Cyber Monday now

Shop Cyber Monday now Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items

Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops

Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops Expedia: Up 67% off travel deals

Up 67% off travel deals HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops

Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads

Up to 56% off ThinkPads Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more

Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2

$500 off Surface Book 2 Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"

45% off sitewide via "BF19" Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs

Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses

Up to $400 off Purple mattresses Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online

Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online Walmart: Best deals you can get now

Best deals you can get now Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles

The Best Cyber Monday Deals

Xbox One S All Digital Console: was $249 now $149

Xbox One X Star Wars Bundle: was $499 now $349

Expedia: Up to 67% off travel deals

23andMe DNA Test: up to 50% off DNA kits

HP Pavilion 15z: was $1,299 now $399 @ HP

Hulu: was $5.99 per month now just $1.99 per month

Apple 10.2" iPad (32GB): was $329 now $249

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Amazon Music Unlimited (4 months): was $30.96 now $0.99 @ Amazon

Cyber Monday TV Deals

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $2,000 off @ Walmart

JVC 43" 4K Roku TV: was $249 now $199

JVC 65" 4K Roku TV: was $549 now $419

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $530

TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $928 was $549

Sony 55" OLED 4K TV 2019: was $1,998 now $1,499

LG 65" Nano 8 Series Smart TV: was $1,199 now $696 @ Amazon

Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,189 @ Amazon

Asus ROG Strix GL531GU: was $1,299 now $899

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 256GB SSD: was $529 now $399 @ Walmart

Acer Chromebook 715: was $399 now $299

Cyber Monday Headphones Deals

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $169

Jabra Elite Active 65t: was $189 now $139 @ Amazon

Klipsch T5 Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless: was $300 now $129 @ Amazon

Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

Gears 5 for Xbox One: was $59 now $25 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Gray): was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

Each Switch Joy-Con has an accelerometer and a gyro sensor built-in. They may be used individually or as a pair and deliver over 6 hours of battery life depending on the game. Grab a pair now for $20 off at Amazon, which undercuts Walmart's price by $10.



SanDisk 64GB MicroSD: was $19 now $17.85 @ Amazon

Cyber Monday Toy Deals

Pokemon movies, toys, games: deals from $10

Cyber Monday Kitchen and Appliance Deals

Whirlpool 4-Door French Door Refrigerator: was $2,499 now $1,599

Samsung 25.5-cu ft French Door Refrigerator: was $1,999 now $999

Electrolux 4.4 cu-ft Front-Load Washer: was $1,199 now $998

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Cyber Monday Photo Book Deals

Mixbook online prints: up to 45% off sitewide

Snapfish: 60% off orders of $25 or more

Cyber Monday deals and U.S. tariffs

Heads up, shoppers. On December, 15, a new round of Trump tariffs will go into effect. The 15% tariffs will affect laptops, tablets, and game consoles. While it's anyone's guess how the tariffs will affect Cyber Monday deals, we predict retailers will heavily discount these categories on Cyber Monday (to avoid the December 15 taxes). Bottom line: If you spot a good Cyber Monday deal on a device you want, don't hesitate to buy it because it may not be as cheap post December 15.

Cyber Monday deals to set new record in 2019

Cyber Monday is expected to shatter records in 2019, according to Adobe Analytics' Holiday Forecast 2019. The report states that Cyber Monday will become the largest — and fastest — growing online shopping day of the year with $9.4 billion in sales, an 18.9 percent increase year over year (YoY).

The report also states that online sales between 7pm and 11pm (PT) — the golden hours of online retail — will drive over $3 billion in revenue. What will consumers be shopping for? Adobe's holiday forecast predicts Nintendo Switch deals will be in high demand along with Cyber Monday deals on games like Pokemon Sword and Shield and Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Cyber Monday deals Week?

For the past two years, we've seen retailers try to extend their Cyber Monday deals buy calling them Cyber Week deals. There is no such thing as Cyber Week. That term is being used by retailers to encourage consumers to continue shopping well after Cyber Monday ends.

However, keep in mind that Cyber Monday isn't the end of the holiday shopping season. After Cyber Monday, you have roughly two more weeks to shop for the holidays. The best deals will occur over the 5-day period that begins on Thanksgiving (some call it the Turkey 5), but if you miss a deal it's likely it'll be offered again before Christmas. It's not guaranteed you'll get the same price, but generally speaking — it won't be that far off.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a term created by the National Retail Federation to describe the first Monday after Thanksgiving. In 2005, the NRF — an organization that represents retailers, chain restaurants, and grocery stores — celebrated the first Cyber Monday in an effort to encourage people to shop online.

At the time, Black Friday was largely an in-store shopping holiday, so online retailers were left out of the picture. Cyber Monday, however, was created to let online retailers play a bigger role in the holiday season.

So initially, the made-up holiday was intended for online stores only. (Think Newegg versus a big-box retailer like Walmart). As online shopping grew in popularity, so did Cyber Monday. Today, Cyber Monday is essentially a free for all where both online and big-box retailers offer a second round of steep holiday discounts. The emphasis on online-only stores isn't as strong, since most big-box retailers now have a strong online presence.