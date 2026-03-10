OpenAI delays ‘Adult Mode’ for ChatGPT — here's why

The public’s opinion of OpenAI is not favorable at the moment.

Beyond skepticism about AI as a whole, people also view the company behind ChatGPT unfavorably because of its agreement with the U.S. Department of War. This partnership will assist numerous government duties, such as administrative work, logistics planning, cybersecurity analysis, and more.

Even as critics raised legitimate concerns about the deal, OpenAI sought to reassure skeptics by emphasizing the safeguards surrounding its technology. In a statement addressing the agreement, the company said “the Department of War may use the AI System for all lawful purposes, consistent with applicable law, operational requirements and well-established safety and oversight protocols.”

Article continues below

At the same time, OpenAI continues to update ChatGPT and outline its broader vision for the future of AI. One feature that had generated curiosity among some users, however, appears to be delayed. The launch of ChatGPT’s so-called “adult mode” has reportedly been pushed back indefinitely.

OpenAI is delaying the launch of Adult Mode to focus on other projects

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While speaking to Axios, a spokesperson for OpenAI spoke on the main reason why the company decided to push back the launch of ChatGPT’s Adult Mode.

“We're pushing out the launch of adult mode so we can focus on work that is a higher priority for more users right now,” he noted.” “This includes gains in intelligence, personality improvements, personalization, and making the experience more proactive. We still believe in the principle of treating adults like adults, but getting the experience right will take more time.”

Simply put, OpenAI is more concerned with more important concerns regarding updating ChatGPT as a whole. Since January 2026, OpenAI has been globally rolling out an age prediction feature that activates extra protective measures that make sure users under the age of 18 aren’t exposed to graphic violence and sexual content.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, the rollout hasn’t been going too smoothly, as some adult users have been pointing out how the chatbot has been identifying them as teens.

The takeaway

When ChatGPT’s adult mode eventually launches, the feature is expected to allow users 18 and older to engage in conversations that touch on more mature topics. These could include discussions about sexuality, sexual health and relationships that fall outside the boundaries of the chatbot’s current safeguards.

For now, however, the feature appears to be on hold. As OpenAI continues updating ChatGPT’s core models and navigating broader business developments — including its recent Pentagon partnership, which reportedly prompted a senior executive to leave the company in protest — the company appears focused on higher-priority initiatives than expanding erotic chat capabilities.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.