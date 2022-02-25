7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu

Chase those February blues away by watching new movies and shows this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and other streaming services.

The weekend’s lineup is led by Killing Eve season 4, which is the final chapter of the drama. The chemistry still sizzles between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and we can’t wait to see if they make out or finally kill each other — or both!

Free Guy finally makes its streaming debut, months after its theatrical release. Ryan Reynolds headlines the action comedy as a non-player character in a video game that turns into a hero.

Also premiering are the Vikings spinoff Valhalla, Tyler Perry’s latest Madea movie Homecoming and Netflix’s latest interactive special Cat Burglar. And let’s not forget the return of the original Law and Order. Twelve years after its cancellation, the procedural has been resurrected.

Here’s our guide to what to watch this weekend.

Killing Eve season 4 (BBC America)

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Killing Eve has put its two protagonists through the ringer. But while both Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) purport to have changed, they’re still playing the cat-and-mouse game they have since the beginning.

Eve has left MI6 and is now working at a private security firm, though she’s also conducting a side investigation into the Twelve on behalf of her old boss Carolyn (Fiona Shaw). The whereabouts of assassin Hélène (Camille Cottin) is also a top priority. Meanwhile, Villanelle has forsworn killing and is even in therapy. She’s determined to show Eve how much progress she’s made — but when they come face to face, the same question looms: Will they kill each other or finally get together? Episodes 1 and 2 air on AMC Plus on Sunday, while BBC America and AMC only get episode 1.

Airing Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on BBC America (via Sling or Fubo )

Streaming Sunday on AMC Plus, and Monday at 9 p.m. ET / PT on AMC

Free Guy (Disney Plus)

If your Disney Plus account has been collecting digital dust, we've got good news. Arguably one of the most anticipated goofy movies to hit streaming, the former theatrical exclusive Free Guy just arrived on Wednesday (Feb. 23). While its marketing makes it appear to just be a movie about one of the non-playable bystander characters in a Grand Theft Auto game, this comedy has a stellar cast that could turn doubters into curious streamers.

Where else will you see Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Stranger Things' Steve (Joe Keery), Killing Eve's Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Get Out's Rod the TSA agent (Lil Rel Howery)? Oh, and Taika freaking Waititi is in it as a megalomaniacal video game developer. — Henry T. Casey

Streaming now on Disney Plus

A Madea Homecoming (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s iconic character is back —hallelujer! Madea took a brief break after 2019’s Family Funeral, but everybody’s favorite Black grandmother returns for the twelfth film in the Madea cinematic universe. Homecoming is adapted from Perry’s stage play Madea’s Farewell Play and revolves around her great-grandson's college graduation.

Madea is overjoyed to welcome all the family members who are in town for the big event. However, hidden secrets and drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. In addition to Perry, the movie also features Madea vets Cassi Davis-Patton as Aunt Bam, Tamela Mann as Cora Simmons and Gabrielle Dennis as Laura.

Streaming now on Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

The spinoff of History’s popular Vikings drama takes place 100 years after the events of the original show. It tells the stories of some of the most famous Norsemen in history. Following the death of King Edward the Confessor, tensions between the Vikings and English royals reach a bloody breaking point. Meanwhile, the Vikings clash among themselves over their conflicting Christian and Pagan beliefs.

Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter) begin a journey that will take them from Kattegat to England and beyond. They seek glory and honor as they traverse oceans and fight on battlefields.

Streaming now on Netflix

Law and Order season 21 (NBC)

Dun dun! Here’s a twist ripped right from a crime procedural: The original Law and Order is back. NBC has revived the drama, which aired its 20th and then-final season in 2010. What is dead may never die, but rises again harder and stronger (h/t Game of Thrones).

Sam Waterston returns as District Attorney Jack McCoy, and Anthony Anderson reprises his role as Detective Kevin Bernard. They’re surrounded by new faces, including Jeffrey Donovan as Bernard’s partner Frank Cosgrove and Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon. In the courtroom, Hugh Dancy is EADA Nolan Price, with Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun.

Streaming now on Peacock

No Exit (Hulu)

Ths thriller follows college student Darby (Havana Rose Liu) as she heads home to deal with a family emergency. When a blizzard strikes, she’s stranded at a highway rest stop with a group of strangers. And surprise, surprise — things start to go terribly wrong.

When Darby discovers an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, she and the others are put into a life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper. Any one of them could be the culprit, including the seemingly nice older couple (Dennis Haysbert and Dale Dickey).

Streaming now on Hulu

Cat Burglar (Netflix)

The creators of Black Mirror pioneered interactive Netflix specials with Bandersnatch. They’re doing it again with the animated Cat Burglar , which allows viewers to steer the story by making on-screen choices along the way.

The plot is simple: Rowdy Cat must sneak past Peanut the Security Pup to steal a priceless item from a museum. But instead of directing the cat’s actions, the viewer is prompted to answer trivia questions. If you answer incorrectly, the cat dies (often in gruesome fashion). Netflix states that you can play Cat Burglar a hundred times and never see the same version twice.

Streaming now on Netflix

Love, Tom (Paramount Plus)

Veteran songwriter Tom Douglas mostly works behind the scenes, penning hits for major country artists like Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and Lady A. This documentary puts him in the spotlight for once, following him around Nashville as he tells stories about his childhood, career, struggles and successes.

He performs some of his best-known songs, including a showstopper rendition of “The House That Built Me” in an empty Ryman Auditorium. The documentary is accompanied by the release of a companion album, which features new tunes written by Douglas.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

Reno 911! Defunded (The Roku Channel)

The satire continues to push boundaries, this time taking on the movement to defund the police. Reno’s finest find themselves with no budget and no backups, which results in a squad room that’s low on resources and high on chaos. They get schooled about white privilege and how police actions can be harmful to the citizens they’re trying to protect.

Thomas Lennon and the original cast members return, and this season brings in guest stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Weird Al Yankovic and George Lopez.

Streaming now on The Roku Channel