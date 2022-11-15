A Christmas Story Christmas release date and time — how to watch online

Grab your decoder rings, it's almost time to watch A Christmas Story Christmas online. Yes, we've got a slightly unlikely sequel coming to HBO Max, as we're not sure who thought this holiday classic would get a follow-up so many years later.

Now, a fully-formed adult with a wife and two kids (a boy and a girl), Ralphie is Ralph, and he's coming home to Hammond for the holidays. And, yes, Peter Billingsley is back as Ralph — and some of the original cast Ian Petrella as Randy, Ralph's brother, Zack Ward as Scut Farkus, Scott Schwartz as Flick and R. D. Robb as Schwartz — are back too.

Back home, Ralph is feeling the sentimental ways that the holidays make us feel, partially because his father — still referred to as just "the Old Man" — isn't around to lead the Christmas spirit. But Ralph and his mother conspire to make this Christmas one the kids won't forget.

Chaos, naturally ensues. We're very curious how the mall santas of this movie compare to yesteryear's. Here is everything you need to watch A Christmas Story Christmas online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch A Christmas Story Christmas in the U.S.

In the U.S., A Christmas Story Christmas arrives at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on HBO Max.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max (opens in new tab) offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

Can you watch A Christmas Story Christmas in Canada?

While Canadians don't have access to HBO or HBO Max, they will be able to watch A Christmas Story Christmas — it's coming to Crave (opens in new tab), the usual source for HBO shows in Canada.

We just don't have a release date. One assumes it will be the same date as for America, Thursday, (Nov. 17).

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to access all your paid services, you'll need to look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN.

Can you watch A Christmas Story Christmas in the U.K.?

Since Brits also don't get HBO or HBO Max, they often watch HBO and HBO Max content on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Alas, it's unclear if A Christmas Story Christmas will be making the trek across the Atlantic.

Check your local listings as we get closer to Thursday (Nov. 17).

Sky TV packages (opens in new tab) start at just £25 per month.

Can you watch A Christmas Story Christmas in Australia?

That's unclear. A Christmas Story Christmas could wind up on Binge (opens in new tab), a frequent destination for HBO content in Australia, but it's A Christmas Story Christmas is an HBO Max Original, not an HBO movie, so it's path is unclear.

A Christmas Story Christmas cast

Peter Billingsley, as Ralph "Ralphie" Parker, leads the list of A Christmas Story Christmas' cast members who are reprising their roles from the original. Also returning are Ian Petrella (as Randy Parker, Ralph's brother), Zack Ward (as bully Scut Farkus) while Scott Schwartz and R. D. Robb reprise the roles of Flick and Schwartz, Ralphie's old friends.

Melinda Dillon didn't come back for the role of Mrs. Parker, Ralphie's mom. Julie Hagerty is taking that role.

The other announced cast members are Ralph's family: Erinn Hayes as Sandy Parker (his wife), River Drosche as Mark (his son) and Julianna Layne as Julie Parker (his daughter).