7 best new movies to watch this week on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus and more (Nov. 14-20)

We're not saying "Nope!" to the best new movies to stream online this week. Because if Jordan Peele's latest fantastic film isn't right for you, we've got a whole slew of options that should have you hitting play immediately.

But, yes, Nope is finally coming to streaming (not just video-on-demand), and we can thank Peacock for it. It may not be the #1 entry of the best streaming services, but wins like these help it keep its spot. Oh, and if you want more horror? Smile is now available as a paid video-on-demand purchase at Amazon (opens in new tab).

As for HBO Max this week, we've got a movie that should garner a lot of attention, but in the "who asked for this?" category, as A Christmas Story Christmas is the sequel nobody saw coming. The demand for this sequel likely came from the continued ubiquity of the original on holiday cable TV — but we're not sure if it's going to be one of the best HBO Max movies. Apple TV Plus also has holiday cheer, with a modern Christmas Carol starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

And speaking of sequels, Disney Plus finally delivers Disenchanted, which gives Amy Adams' Giselle a new foe, played by Maya Rudolph. We hope it's fun enough to land on our list of the best Disney Plus movies.

Over on Netflix, the big red streaming machine has two big new movies with big names attached: Jason Momoa is your guide to Slumberland and Florence Pugh has another sweeping period drama in The Wonder.

Need more? Be sure to check out our list of the new movies and shows to watch from the weekend . And you can fill your calendar with the new movies and shows to watch in November 2022 across all of the top streamers.

The Wonder (Netflix)

It's been a great month for Florence Pugh fans online. Last week, Don't Worry Darling finally hit HBO Max, and this week Ms. Pugh gets back to her Little Women roots with The Wonder, adapting a book of the same name from Emma Donoghue (Room). Here, Pugh plays Lib Wright, a woman tasked to help figure out how and why a child has not eaten in 14 days.

Its trailer gives off suspense vibes, and young Anna's excuse — that she lives off "manna from heaven" — doesn't feel assuring. Especially when the religious elements of Anna's community are standing behind her, and saying she's been chosen. The Wonder is one of those rare Netflix movies that is actually also in theaters.

Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Wednesday (Nov. 16)

A Christmas Story Christmas (HBO Max)

Somehow, Ralphie (Peter Billingsley, reprising the role) avoided shooting an eye out for his whole life, long enough to become a father and get out of Hammond, Indiana. That said, Ralphie's he's back in town for the holidays, with with his own children, reuniting with his friends and spending time with his mother and brother.

Inspired by how his late father (still only referred to as the Old Man) made Christmas matter, Ralph "Ralphie" Parker is about to learn new Christmas lessons. And in doing so, he'll try to find the magic where he couldn't — there's a return to the department store Santa — and learn how things have changed.

Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) starting Thursday (Nov. 17)

NOPE (Peacock)

One of my best movies of 2022, Nope is best served cold — as in to audiences with little to no understanding of what they're about to see. Emerald / "Em" (Keke Palmer) and Otis Jr. / "OJ" (Daniel Kaluuya) run Haywood Hollywood Horses, a stunt-horse program that helps provide safe talent for movies and shows. And that might not sound scary, but something is very wrong at the Haywood Ranch.

Gorgeously shot, like all Jordan Peele movies are, Nope is an adventure that will have you asking questions all the way through. It may answer more (or fewer) of those questions than you'd like, but Nope delivers thrills and excitement, with more than a few laughs to spare. All while making you think about how we chase adrenaline and spectacle.

Watch it on Peacock (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Nov. 18)

Disenchanted (Disney Plus)

What happens after "happily ever after?" Disenchanted will show you just that, as Giselle (Amy Adams) clashes with suburban life. And, at first, that disinterest is about life in boring time. For example, Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey) is a commuter now, what a shocker. And Giselle has to deal with Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), the emotionally draining Queen bee on the block who runs the gated community of Monroeville — and wants all to practically bow to her.

Andalasia's finest — Prince Edward and Nancy Tremaine (James Mardsen and Idina Menzel) — show up to help add some more chaos, as Giselle wishes some magic into Monroeville. Things go terribly wrong, though, as Giselle becomes a bigger danger to everyone than even Malvina.

Watch on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Nov. 18)

Slumberland (Netflix)

Jason Momoa is the latest star to breathe new life into Winsor McCay's iconic comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland — where a child went off on a magical adventure, as his bed soared into the sky with his pet flying squirrel Icarus. This time, Nemo (Marlow Barkley) is a girl, and one who thinks a lot about trying to get back in touch with her late father (Kyle Chandler), and while her estranged uncle Philip (Chris O'Dowd) wants to help her, she needs someone with a different skillset.

Enter Flip (Momoa), a horned half-man, half-beast who appears to Nemo when her bed takes her to a magical dreamworld. Somehow connected to her father, Flip seeks to help Nemo navigate this whimsical realm of imagination.

Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Nov. 18)

Spirited (Apple TV Plus)

Yes, even Apple TV Plus is getting in on the holiday special cheer — with Will Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present in a new A Christmas Carol adaptation. Sure, that sounds like something we've seen and forgotten from SNL's glory years, but no, it's brand-new.

Here, Ferrell's ghost is trying to get Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) to go from the naughty list to the nice list. The only problem is that this ghost may not be ready for this assignment. And while the two go on classic Christmas Carol adventures, this adaptation of the classic Dickens story gets a twist: Ferrell's ghost has a crush on Clint's Executive VP (played by Octavia Spencer).

Watch it on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Nov. 18)

The People We Hate at the Wedding (Prime Video)

Weddings are supposed to be a great party where everyone gets to meet new folks and branch out. That said, there's always at least one or two guests you hope you're not seated next to. Here, we learn that it's the family that's upset — at each other. Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), the half-siblngs of the bride, Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) — who is disliked by her family for being the more well-off one. It's even a destination wedding, as Alice and Paul have to go to England for a very posh wedding.

Oh, and then there's the whole "mom" thing, as Donna (Allison Janney) has trouble with her children at every single interaction. That includes how Paul doesn't think Donna isn't accepting enough of his homosexuality.

Watch on Prime Video (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Nov. 18)