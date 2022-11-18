How to watch Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium online with Disney Plus

When you watch Elton John live on Disney Plus, you might be asking "when are you gonna come down?" And the answer is, well, not until a three-hour live stream with a pre-show gives you all the showmanship on Earth.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium date, start time and more Date: Sunday, Nov. 20

Time: 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET (Monday, Nov. 21 at 4 a.m. GMT / 3 p.m. AEDT)

Pre-show: Countdown to Elton Live starts at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET (Monday, Nov. 21 at 3.30 a.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. AEDT)

And, yes, let's not bury the lede here: following its deal to stream Dancing with the Stars live, Disney Plus is dipping another toe in the live events market. Around the world, streaming only on the house of the mouse's streaming service, Elton John's finally North American concert will be available to all. Take that, Ticketmaster.

The event will last three hours long, and its location is no coincidence. This show is framed as a bookend, as 1975 saw John play a career-solidifying performance at Dodger Stadium.

This isn't the end of John's run with Disney, though. In 2023, an original Disney documentary Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend will hit theaters and film festivals. And, yes, eventually it will be on Disney Plus.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Elton John's live concert on Disney Plus online, and here's the trailer:

When does Elton John's Disney Plus concert start?

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium starts on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) is on Sunday (Nov. 20) at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET, which is Monday, Nov. 21 at 4 a.m. GMT / 3 p.m. AEDT.

The pre-show, Countdown to Elton Live, starts 30 minutes earlier.

How to watch Elton John live on Disney Plus internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.