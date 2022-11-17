Disenchanted release date and time — how to watch online

The fairy tale isn't over! It's almost time to watch Disenchanted, the sequel to 2007's fantasy musical starring Amy Adams as an animated princess come to life. Giselle found her prince in the real world of New York City, but now her happily ever after is threatened once more.

Disenchanted release date, time and more Release date and time: Friday, Nov. 18 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

Cast: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown

Director: Adam Shankman

Rating: PG

Runtime: 121 minutes

Giselle was a singing, dancing aspiring princess in Andalasia, until she was rudely pushed in a portal that sent her to the strange kingdom of New York City. There, she fell in love with cynical lawyer Robert (Patrick Dempsey), who found his heart warmed and opened by the beautiful maiden.

Now, 10 years later, Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so the family moves to the suburbs. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Giselle must navigate a whole new set of rules, as well as the ice-cold reception from local queen bee Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph).

Frustrated, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Giselle must race against time to reverse the spell and achieve her happily ever after again.

Here are all the streaming details for Disenchanted.

Plus, watch the trailer below:

When does Disenchanted come out on Disney Plus?

Disenchanted begins streaming on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Friday, Nov. 18 at 3 a.m. ET.

The movie is two hours and one minute long and is rated PG.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more.

How to watch Disenchanted internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Disenchanted.