The Santa Clauses release date and time: how to watch online

Ho, ho ho, it's almost time to watch The Santa Clauses online, as Tim Allen's Santa is back ... to get out of the game. Yes, kids, even Santa Claus can retire.

The Santa Clauses release date, time and more Release date and time: The Santa Clauses debuts on Wednesday (Nov. 16) on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.

The story here is simple. Santa's about to turn 65 and realizes he's getting too old for these gifts. He's not got the right spring in his step anymore, and he needs to find magic outside of the North Pole. And that means his beard is going too.

Unfortunately, right as things seemingly start getting fun for Santa, things go very wrong back at the North Pole. We don't know who Santa hired, but the word from HQ is that the new Santa's ruining the mood. Elves, they say, are disappearing.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Santa Clauses online, and here's the trailer:

When does The Santa Clauses come out on Disney Plus?

The Santa Clauses drops on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (Nov. 16), at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 6 p.m. AEST.

The Santa Clauses schedule

The Santa Clauses episode 1: Nov. 16, 2022

The Santa Clauses episode 2: Nov. 16, 2022

The Santa Clauses episode 3: Nov. 23, 2022

The Santa Clauses episode 4: Nov. 30, 2022

The Santa Clauses episode 5: Dec. 7, 2022

The Santa Clauses episode 6: Dec. 14, 2022

How to watch The Santa Clauses internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to The Santa Clauses.

The Santa Clauses cast

We have a quartet of returning cast members for The Santa Clauses:

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin / Santa Claus

Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin / Mrs. Claus

Eric Lloyd as Charlie Calvin, Scott's son and Carol's step-son

David Krumholtz as Bernard the elf

The new cast members are: