The Santa Clauses release date and time: how to watch online

Ho, ho ho, it's almost time to watch The Santa Clauses online, as Tim Allen's Santa is back ... to get out of the game. Yes, kids, even Santa Claus can retire.
Release date and time: The Santa Clauses debuts on Wednesday (Nov. 16) on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.
The story here is simple. Santa's about to turn 65 and realizes he's getting too old for these gifts. He's not got the right spring in his step anymore, and he needs to find magic outside of the North Pole. And that means his beard is going too.
Unfortunately, right as things seemingly start getting fun for Santa, things go very wrong back at the North Pole. We don't know who Santa hired, but the word from HQ is that the new Santa's ruining the mood. Elves, they say, are disappearing.
Here's everything you need to know to watch The Santa Clauses online, and here's the trailer:
When does The Santa Clauses come out on Disney Plus?
The Santa Clauses drops on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (Nov. 16), at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 6 p.m. AEST.
Disney Plus (opens in new tab) gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle (opens in new tab) that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.
The Santa Clauses schedule
- The Santa Clauses episode 1: Nov. 16, 2022
- The Santa Clauses episode 2: Nov. 16, 2022
- The Santa Clauses episode 3: Nov. 23, 2022
- The Santa Clauses episode 4: Nov. 30, 2022
- The Santa Clauses episode 5: Dec. 7, 2022
- The Santa Clauses episode 6: Dec. 14, 2022
How to watch The Santa Clauses internationally
Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to The Santa Clauses.
The Santa Clauses cast
We have a quartet of returning cast members for The Santa Clauses:
- Tim Allen as Scott Calvin / Santa Claus
- Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin / Mrs. Claus
- Eric Lloyd as Charlie Calvin, Scott's son and Carol's step-son
- David Krumholtz as Bernard the elf
The new cast members are:
- Kal Penn as Simon Choksi, who may be a top contender for new Santa
- Austin Kane as Buddy "Cal" Calvin-Claus, Scott's youngest son, Carol's son and Charlie's paternal half-brother
- Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin-Claus, Scott and Carol's youngest child
- Matilda Lawler as Betty, Santa's Chief of Staff
- Rupali Redd, as Grace Choksi, Simon's daughter
- Devin Bright, as Noel, an elf who works for Santa
- Laura San Giacomo as Befana the Christmas Witch