How to watch Nope online — Streaming release date and where to watch

If you want to watch Nope online, you've come to the right place. I absolutely love the film (I even own it on 4K Blu-ray), and am excited that it's about to come to a streaming service this week. Yes, for those who didn't want to outright buy (it starts at $5.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)) Jordan Peele's third film, you have a better option.

And since I love Nope so much, I'm going to write about it with the spoiler-averse care one should have before seeing it online. All you really need to know is that Nope reunites Peele with Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), who plays Otis Jr. (aka OJ), who owns and operates Haywood Hollywood Horses, with help from his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer), who goes by "Em."

The Haywood siblings, who inherited the business from their late father, are having a hard time making ends meet, and have been renting horses out to local theme park owner Ricky "Jupe" Park (Steven Yeun). Somewhere along the way, everything gets very weird. How weird? Say "nope!" and run-level weird.

But, seriously, you should watch Nope online, and we've got all the details on how to do so, even if you're not in a region where the streaming service it's coming to is available.

How to watch Nope online from anywhere

Just because Peacock isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Nope if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Nope online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Nope on Peacock, starting Friday (Nov. 18), at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

(opens in new tab) Peacock (opens in new tab) has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch Nope online in Canada, the UK or Australia?

So, while Peacock is growing internationally, with Canadian and U.K. versions — it's unclear if Nope will be on Peacock in those regions. We will update this story if and when we learn more.

Peacock, though, isn't available at all in Australia.

Those on the road who want to use their Peacock account as they would normally in the U.S. have an option: with the help of a VPN service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), you can appear to be back in the States and get the U.S. version of Peacock, and watch Halloween Ends online.

Nope reviews: What the critics think

The Nope reviews are strong, but slightly mixed, with the film holding a respectable 83% Rotten Tomatoes critics score. Having seen Nope myself, I can say that The Verge (opens in new tab)'s Charles Pulliam-Moore is correct in his assessment that "there’s a majesty to Nope’s sweeping shots of the California desert that feels reflective of [Peele's] evolution as a filmmaker."

I'll also disagree with Owen Gleiberman's spoiler-heavy Variety (opens in new tab) review that notes that "the anticipation works better than the payoff." The biggest argument against that is that Nope's third act is an amazing bit of cinematic storytelling that had me white-knuckled and giddy. But if you want an incredibly detailed explainer from your cinema, you might not be satisfied.

Over at Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), Leah Greenblatt is spot-on when she says

"[Keke] Palmer's Emerald is loose and funny and kinetically alive, the kind of final-girl hero most scary movies only feint at creating, and Kaluuya remains one of the most fascinatingly interior actors to watch on screen."

Nope trailer

The above is the only Nope trailer you should see. I'm sorry if this opinion of mine is a moment too late, but the other trailers are far too spoilery. This clip, which gives you a tease of Keke Palmer's Emerald and Daniel Kaluuya's OJ is a perfect and slight look with none of the spoilers that the other trailers provide.

Oh, and don't even think about freeze-framing this trailer. Nothing good comes of that.

Nope cast

There are five primary players in the Nope cast:

Daniel Kaluuya as Otis "OJ" Haywood , who runs the Haywood Ranch, which he and his sister Emerald inherited from their father.

, who runs the Haywood Ranch, which he and his sister Emerald inherited from their father. Keke Palmer as Emerald "Em" Haywood , who is less involved with the ranch, spending her time chasing fame in Hollywood (or at least that's how OJ sees it).

, who is less involved with the ranch, spending her time chasing fame in Hollywood (or at least that's how OJ sees it). Steven Yeun as Ricky "Jupe" Park , a former child star who runs Jupiter's Claim, a small theme park near the Haywood ranch

, a former child star who runs Jupiter's Claim, a small theme park near the Haywood ranch Brandon Perea as Angel Torres , an electronics store employee

, an electronics store employee Michael Wincott as Antlers Holst, a cinematographer

Aside from those five, you have a little over a dozen actors in smaller roles. Most notable is Keith David, who plays Otis Haywood Sr. Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria) plays one of Angel's coworkers.