49ers vs Eagles live stream: How to watch NFL Championship Sunday online

The 49ers vs Eagles live stream will truly be a battle between the two best teams in the NFC. Sometimes a team gets a lucky bounce or a favorable call to make it this deep in the playoffs, but these teams are just that good.

San Francisco (13-4) is the two-seed and they haven’t lost a game since October. They ride a 12-game winning streak into this NFL live stream as they take on an Eagles team (14-3) that has been the NFC’s #1 team since start of the season.

49ers vs Eagles channel, start time The 49ers vs Eagles live stream airs Sunday (Jan. 29).

• Time — 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT / 6 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Niners enter Championship Sunday having won two playoff games in two very different ways. In their first matchup they routed the Seahawks 41-23. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy threw for a career-best 322 yards with three touchdown passes while also rushing touchdown. Purdy posted a 131.5 passer rating in the win, but last week against the Cowboys, it was all about San Francisco’s defense.

The 49ers were the number one ranked defense in the NFL this season and it showed against Dallas. They held the Cowboys to just 12 points and 282 yards of total offense. Linebacker Fred Ward and corner Deommodore Lenoir both came up with interceptions. Now the NFL’s leading sacker, Nick Bosa and company will have to step up and take on another tough task with the Philly offense waiting for them.

Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts came into this season needing a “prove it” year. Despite leading Philadelphia to the playoffs in his first full year as a starter he still had a lot of doubters. He responded by putting together a season that landed him among the finalist for MVP. He also helped the team to a franchise best 14-3 season, while going 14-1 as a starter. He finished the season with a 101.6 passer rating, fourth highest in the NFL.

Philly’s defense also turned some heads this season, after struggling with getting after the quarterback last year, additions to like Haason Reddick on the edge and James Bradberry in the secondary helped the Eagles lead the NFL with 70 sacks. The next highest sack total was the Chiefs with 55. In total four different Eagles finished the season with at least 10 sacks. Reddick led the way with 16, second in the league only to San Fran’s Nick Bosa who had 18.5. this season.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Eagles are 2.5 favorites against the 49ers. These teams did not face each other this season, but the Niners did travel to Philly last year and came away with a 17-11 win. Purdy and Hurts last faced each other in college, while Purdy was at Iowa State and Hurts at Oklahoma. The two combined for 11 total touchdowns. Hurts’ Sooner took that game, 42-41.

Here's everything you need to watch the 49ers vs Eagles live stream, which is right before the Bengals vs Chiefs live stream. The winners of each, of course, move onto Super Bowl 2023.

How to watch 49ers vs Eagles live stream from anywhere

49ers vs Eagles live streams in the US

In the U.S., the 49ers vs Eagles live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 29)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the 49ers vs Eagles live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

49ers vs Eagles live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing 49ers vs Eagles.

49ers vs Eagles live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch 49ers vs Eagles on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The 49ers vs Eagles live stream starts at 8 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

49ers vs Eagles live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch 49ers vs Eagles live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

49ers vs Eagles live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the 49ers vs Eagles live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.