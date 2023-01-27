Bengals vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Championship Sunday online

The Bengals vs Chiefs live stream once against captures Joe Burrow taking on Patrick Mahomes in the AFC championship game! Last season it was the Bengals leaving Arrowhead with a 27-24 win in overtime on an Evan McPherson 31-yard field goal. This time around Mahomes and the Chiefs are hoping this NFL live stream ends with much happier fans in Kansas City.

Bengals vs Chiefs channel, start time The Bengals vs Chiefs live stream airs Sunday (Jan. 29).

• Time — 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. - Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Cincinnati (12-4) shrugged off a 2-3 start to the season and went on a roll. They did away with any thought of a Super Bowl hangover by going on a 12-1 run from mid-October to now. Quarterback Joe Burrow was again among the league leaders in passing yards (4,475), touchdowns (35) and rating (100.8). Wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both enjoyed 1,000-yard seasons thanks to the Bengals’ production. Chase doing so despite only playing in 12 games due to a hip injury.

The Bengals were on point last week in their 27-10 divisional round win in snowy Buffalo. Burrow threw for 242 yards and two scores on 23-of-36 passing, while running back Joe Mixon racked up 105 yards on the ground and a touchdown. The weather and the Bengals defense also did a great job keeping the Bills offense from hitting their stride. Running back Devin Singletary led Buffalo with just 62 yards from scrimmage.

The Chiefs (14-3), owners of the top spot in the AFC are coming off a gutsy 27-20 win over Jacksonville last week. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter against the Jags and missed most of the second quarter. Mahomes was x-rayed at halftime and once the Chiefs saw they came back negative, they put their franchise QB back out there where he led K.C. on two scoring drives to help secure the win.

While Chiefs fans have enjoyed the play of their quarterback, they have also enjoyed their defense bringing down other QBs. This season the have sacked the opposing quarterback 55 times, second most in the NFL only to the Eagles (70). Defensive tackle Chris Jones lead the team with 15.5 sacks on the season. He’ll be eager to get after Burrow in this game as the Cinci signal caller is was brought down 41 times this year, sixth most in the league.

Wednesday it was announced that both Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are both finalists for the 2022 NFL MVP award. For Mahomes it would mark the second of his career.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites against the Bengals. These teams did face each other this season. Cinci won that game by the same score as last year’s AFC Championship game, 27-24.

Here's everything you need to watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live stream, which is after the 49ers vs Eagles live stream. The winners of each, of course, move onto Super Bowl 2023.

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Bengals vs Chiefs you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Bengals vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bengals vs Chiefs live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 29)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Bengals vs Chiefs live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is NOT included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Bengals vs Chiefs live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bengals vs Chiefs.

Bengals vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bengals vs Chiefs on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bengals vs Chiefs live stream starts at 11:30 p.m. GMT Sunday (Jan. 26).

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Bengals vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Bengals vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Bengals vs Chiefs live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Bengals vs Chiefs live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.