The Last of Us episode 3 release date and time: How to watch on HBO Max

It's finally time to watch The Last of Us episode 3 online. And this is one episode you're not going to want to miss.

The Last of Us HBO Max episode 3 release date, time U.S. date and time: The Last of Us episode 3 broadcasts Sunday (Jan. 29) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab).

The Last of Us U.K. release date: Monday (Jan. 30) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

With seven words — "Not today, you new world order jackboots," Nick Offerman made the internet as giddy as Ron Swanson ordering breakfast. Yes, the trailer for The Last of Us episode 3 began with those words, as survivor Bill (Offerman) hid in his bunker. This is the perfect casting news, giving Nick Offerman a well-stocked bunker in the Cordyceps-ridden world is like giving us an alternate reality version of

Once Bill and his new pal Frank (The White Lotus alum Murray Bartlett) are done debating the Arby's business model, though, they're going to take audiences on a fantastic ride. I dare not say anything more to spoil the episode, though. The two characters were referenced by Tess in last week's chapter of the series, and this episode will see Joel (Pedro Pascal) taking Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to them for protection. Want a refresher on how we got here? Check out my The Last of Us episode 2 recap for a detailed breakdown.

And, at the risk of over-hyping The Last of Us episode 3, I'll note that this was the episode that got me to start my "best TV episodes of 2023" list. Oh, and I've watched it twice already, and enjoyed it both times.

We're curious if The Last of Us episode 3 might break HBO Max's servers, as interest in the show seems to be on the rise. In our spoiler-free The Last of Us review, I only hinted at how emotionally impactful this episode is.

That said, you might want to check out this trailer for The Last of Us episode 3, (though I would skip it, personally). and everything you need to know about how to watch The Last of Us episode 3, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 3 online in the US

HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab) are the two ways to watch The Last of Us episode 3 online in the U.S..

This is HBO's new Sunday night show, and airs weekly at 9 p.m. ET, the same time it pops up on HBO Max (try refreshing the page by opening the 'Series' tab, if you need to). This third episode, which debuts on January 29th, runs 76 minutes, ending at 10:16 p.m. ET.

The full schedule is below.

HBO Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 3 online in the UK

The Last of Us episode 3 will air on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K., where it debuts at 2 a.m. GMT on Monday, January 30th.

Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch The Last of Us online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) will be the home of The Last of Us in Canada. Episode 3 arrives on Sunday (Jan. 29) at 9 p.m. ET.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Sling, fubo or BBC iPlayer.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 3 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch The Last of Us online in Australia. It debuts on January 30th.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for 1 screen and SD viewing.

The Last of Us episodes schedule

The Last of Us episode 1 — Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 2 — Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 3 — Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 4 — Sunday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 5 — Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 6 — Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 7 — Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 8 — Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 9 — Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, who is a survivor in the pandemic-ravaged America. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge voiced the character Marlene in the video games, and that Jeffrey Pierce provided the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us games.