3 Black Friday mattress shopping hacks to save you more money

Black Friday mattress sales boast the year's best markdowns on these big-ticket items. But can you maximize those savings? Absolutely, if you follow these three Black Friday mattress shopping hacks, a culmination of my years of closely observing the ever-changing prices of the best mattresses on the market.

We're already seeing plenty of Black Friday mattress deals ahead of the big day itself (November 25). That means you can take advantage of these incredible offers now – which is great, as the earlier you can buy, the better. Stock could begin to wane once we enter Black Friday weekend, and by the time Cyber Monday mattress deals roll in, the mattress you want may either be sold out or put on backorder for weeks.

Before diving into this year's Black Friday deals, make sure you know which type of mattress you'll need. Browse the best mattresses for side sleepers if you primarily rest on your side, or take a look at the best cooling mattresses if you want to stop waking up in a sweat. Once you have that figured out, get the best sleep for your buck with these Black Friday mattress shopping hacks...

3 Black Friday mattress shopping hacks

1. Do your homework – research the price history

It's common practice for mattress manufacturers to adjust their retail prices throughout the year. Summertime is when mattress costs are at their highest, while Black Friday is when they hit their lowest. Thus, it's prudent to check the price history of a mattress to ensure you're actually getting a deal on it.

One of the most efficient ways to do this is to read (and bookmark) our dedicated sales pages for some of the top mattress brands, listed below. Our expert team of deal hunters updates these articles monthly with full details on why a current mattress offer is worth your attention or not. Check them out:

Perhaps you want to score a deal on the best mattress on Amazon. In that case, head to CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab) for a complete price history of any mattress sold by Amazon or one of its third parties. For all other merchants, Google Shopping (opens in new tab) will flag discounts and note the differential versus the typical going rate, but you won't be able to access a broader price history.

Bear in mind that inflation has driven costs up across the sleep industry so you'll want to keep your expectations rooted in reality. While we're already seeing some aggressive Black Friday mattress sales, it's unlikely we'll see an abundance of historic price lows in 2022.

2. Take advantage of freebies and bundle deals

It's common for mattress brands to sweeten their Black Friday deals by offering free items with purchase. These usually entail sheet sets, mattress protectors, and pillows. The combined value for these freebies can reach as high as $600 (although we sometimes find those figures to be a little dubious). Still, if you're swapping to a different bed size or are negligent when it comes to purchasing new sleep products, you'll want to take advantage of a freebie deal.

Here are some of our favorite Black Friday mattress freebie offers:

(opens in new tab) 1. Cocoon Chill mattress with sheets and 2 pillows: from $769 $499 at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

If you're the type of person that gets warm overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review (opens in new tab) we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up in the middle of the night. As part of its Black Friday mattress deals — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase.

(opens in new tab) 2. Bear Original mattress with sleep bundle: from $748 $487 at Bear (opens in new tab)

The original Bear Mattress is a memory foam mattress that offers a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The four-layer mattress removes unwanted body heat while providing pressure relief and balanced support throughout your body. It includes a 100-night risk-free trial and a 10-year warranty. As part of its Black Friday mattress sale — Bear is taking 35% off via "BF35". Plus, get two free pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector for free with any mattress purchase. After discount, the twin costs $487 (was $748), whereas the queen costs $649 (was $998).

(opens in new tab) 3. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress + up to $599 in bedding: from $799 $599 at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review (opens in new tab), we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $599 (was $799) or the queen for $899 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows (up to a $599 value).

Meanwhile, bundle deals will allow you to save money when you purchase a mattress with select items. These extras can range from sheets and pillows to bed frames and foundations. It's possible to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars if you decide you want to upgrade more than just your mattress. For instance, the Purple Black Friday sale features up to $800 off (opens in new tab) select mattress and adjustable base bundles.

3. Don't be afraid to shop around

Generally, you'll find the best Black Friday mattress deals direct from the manufacturer. However, plenty of third-party sellers will either match or beat those offers. Depending on what you value more, you may want to direct your attention toward Black Friday mattress sales that top retail stores are hosting.

What's more, buying from an outside merchant could get your mattress delivered much sooner. For instance, lots of mattresses at Amazon qualify for Prime free 2-day shipping, and Mattress Firm offers same-day delivery on select models. You may be willing to pay slightly more or forego some free bedding in return for the convenience of being able to sleep on your new bed within a day or two.

However, if you opt to buy from a retail store and not from a brand site, double check the terms of the mattress trial and mattress warranty. There's a possibility you won't avail of as long of a trial or warranty period if you buy from a third-party, or you may need to register your purchase with the manufacturer in order to qualify for those perks.

