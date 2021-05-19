Friends Reunion trailer is the one that will give you all the feels

I'll be there for you ... when the tears start to pour during the Friends Reunion. HBO Max released the first full trailer for Friends: The Reunion, featuring emotional footage from the special. And we're not the only ones crying, because the six main cast members are, too.

It's been a bittersweet 16 years since the NBC comedy went off the air and fans said goodbye to Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe. So, stock up on tissues before the reunion premieres May 27!

The Friends Reunion trailer kicks off with Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry replaying the iconic quiz game. When David Schwimmer asks how many pages were in Rachel's letter to Ross. And LeBlanc knows the answer right away: "18 pages," he says, though Schwimmer prompts him to elaborate. "Front and back!" Aniston shouts. And she is correct.

The rest of the trailer provides a sneak peek at the cast gathering for a table read of "The One Where Everybody Finds Out!" and cracking up like they're filming it for the first time.

They emerge to a cheering audience on a set dressed with the famous fountain and couches, as seen in the opening credits of Friends (over which played "I'll Be There for You" by the Rembrandts).

As the cast members reminisce, they all get teary and emotional. Aniston reflects on how they all became the best of friends in real life. "It was an incredible time," she says.

The Friends Reunion also features recurring characters from the long-running NBC sitcom, including Maggie Wheeler (Janice), James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Tom Selleck (Richard), Christina Pickles and Elliott Gould (Monica and Ross' parents), Reese Witherspoon (Rachel's sister), Thomas Lennon (Joey's identical hand twin), and Larry Hankin (Mr. Pickles).

Other guests include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai.

The head-scratcher of a list made us despair that the Friends Reunion is already a disaster, but the touching trailer gives us hope that they can pivot to what made the show so great in the first place — its main cast.