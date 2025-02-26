What is the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Mattress and should you buy it?

Last year, Brooklyn Bedding introduced its CopperFlex Mattress, an affordable mattress that promises cooler, more comfortable sleep. It's available as a memory foam or hybrid model, both of which are on sale for 25% off at Brooklyn Bedding. This is a generous discount for a new release — but should you buy the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Mattress?

Most of the best mattresses we've tested deliver above-average temperature regulation but hot sleepers benefit from beds with specialist materials that draw heat away from the surface. The CopperFlex features copper and gel-infused foams to aid cooler sleep; the CopperFlex Hybrid adds coils for increased airflow and support.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly mattress that'll also keep you cool, comfortable, and supported, the CopperFlex could be the bed to go for in this month's mattress sales. Let's take a closer look to check if it's the right choice for your sleep needs.

Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Mattress: Overview

Pros An affordable cooling mattress

Choice of all-foam or hybrid design

Dedicated lumbar zone

Lifetime warranty Cons Limited user reviews at present

No customizable features

The standard CopperFlex Mattress is 12" tall and comes in a hybrid or all-foam model. It's rated as a medium-firm mattress and features a mix of pressure-relieving foam and targeted lumbar support. For more breathability and stronger edge support via coils, opt for the hybrid.

The copper-infused foam purportedly sucks up bacteria in your bed while promoting a cool sleep surface. There's also a layer of cooling gel swirl memory foam. Combined, this makes the CopperFlex a great choice for year-round hot sleepers.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

For a mattress promising all-night temperature regulation, responsive comfort, and trusty support it comes at an incredibly affordable price. A queen CopperFlex Mattress retails from $665 before discounts. It comes with a lifetime warranty, a 120-night sleep trial, and free shipping.

Since it came out less than six months ago, user reviews have been sparse for the CopperFlex Mattress. (The product page is somewhat misleading, as most of the reviews are for other Brooklyn Bedding products.) We haven't tested it yet, but plan to for a future review.

Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Mattress: Prices & trial

All sizes are 25% off in the current Brooklyn Bedding sale

An all-foam queen costs $498.75; a queen hybrid is now $699

120-night trial and lifetime warranty included

The CopperFlex has replaced Brooklyn Bedding's DreamFoam Essential as the brand's most affordable bed range. It offers great value for money even before any discount is applied but evergreen Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales mean you'll never pay full price.

Here are the MSRPs and current sale prices of the CopperFlex Memory Foam Mattress:

CopperFlex twin memory foam: $465 (on sale for $348.75 )

$465 (on sale for ) CopperFlex twin XL memory foam: $565 (on sale for $423.75 )

$565 (on sale for ) CopperFlex full memory foam: $599 (on sale for $449.25 )

$599 (on sale for ) CopperFlex queen memory foam: $665 (on sale for $498.75 )

$665 (on sale for ) CopperFlex king memory foam: $932 (on sale for $699 )

$932 (on sale for ) CopperFlex Cal king memory foam: $932 (on sale for $699)

And here are the MSRPs and current sale prices for the CopperFlex Hybrid Mattress:

CopperFlex twin hybrid: $665 (on sale for $498.75 )

$665 (on sale for ) CopperFlex twin XL hybrid: $765 (on sale for $573.75 )

$765 (on sale for ) CopperFlex full hybrid: $865 (on sale for $648.75 )

$865 (on sale for ) CopperFlex queen hybrid: $932 (on sale for $699 )

$932 (on sale for ) CopperFlex king hybrid: $1,199 (on sale for $899.25 )

$1,199 (on sale for ) CopperFlex Cal king hybrid: $1,199 (on sale for $899.25)

Note that 25% is the standard discount at Brooklyn Bedding. The brand usually knocks 30% off during major sale events like Black Friday, Presidents' Day, and Memorial Day. Either way, prices for the CopperFlex are fairly reasonable compared to many of the best cooling mattresses.

If you do have a little more cash to splash, the CopperFlex Pro is available for hundreds of dollars more. This is a taller, more luxurious mattress with upgraded cooling technology, most notably a GlacioTex cover.

The perks included with these budget prices are impressive, too. Free shipping, a 120-night trial, and a lifetime warranty are all packed in.

Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Mattress: Design & materials

A six-layer 12" mattress is available as a hybrid or all-foam

Copper-infused foam enhances cooling and cleanliness

Hybrid model features reinforced coils at the sides

A unique feature of the new CopperFlex range is its copper-infused memory foam, which Brooklyn Bedding has incorporated to improve cooling and sleep hygiene. Copper is increasingly being used in cooling mattresses for its antibacterial and temperature-regulating capabilities. (The Nectar Premier Copper Mattress is one example of this.)

Because of their high thermal conductivity, copper particles can absorb body heat and wick away moisture to regulate your temperature while you sleep. Plus copper's natural antimicrobial properties inhibit the growth of bacteria on your mattress, reducing germs and promoting a healthier, cleaner sleep space. That said, you'll still want to use a mattress protector to save it from spills.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

The hybrid and memory foam CopperFlex mattresses are both 12" tall and have six layers. They look identical on the outside, but beneath the covers, they differ. The CopperFlex Hybrid has a 6" layer of encased coils atop a high-density foam base. The coils are reinforced along either side for stronger edges. The CopperFlex Memory Foam instead has a 4.5" high-density support foam core with a 1.5" layer of transition foam on top.

Both CopperFlex models have a quilted foam top, layers of copper-infused and gel swirl memory foam, and a zoned layer of foam that's firmer in the center for lumbar support. Either way, you'll find CertiPUR-US certified foams within.

Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Mattress: Comfort & support

Rated medium-firm (7 out of 10 on the firmness scale)

Copper foam offers advanced pressure relief and contouring

Both models feature 3-zoned lumbar support

Both the hybrid and memory foam CopperFlex mattresses are rated medium-firm by Brooklyn Bedding. A quilted foam top layer is meant to contour and respond to your body to release pressure build-up, while gel memory foam beneath responds to your movements. Then there's 1.5" of zoned foam, ensuring proper spinal alignment to help alleviate back pain.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

The CopperFlex Memory Foam has a 6" base layer of high-density foam to reinforce the mattress structure and enhance support. In the hybrid version, this layer is replaced by up to 760 individually-wrapped coils providing a more responsive rather than hugging sleep surface.

We anticipate the CopperFlex Memory Foam Mattress will be better suited to side sleepers and lightweight back sleepers who like to sink into their mattress slightly, creating a cradling feeling. Meanwhile, the CopperFlex Hybrid should provide more support for heavier sleepers thanks to the responsive coil layer.

Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Mattress: Should you buy it?

Buy the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex if...

✅ You're a hot sleeper: Complete with moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating foam, this mattress can help you manage nighttime hot flushes and night sweats. Make it a hybrid to boost the airflow.

✅ You're on a tight budget: This is the most affordable mattress from Brooklyn Bedding and a fantastic price for a specialist cooling bed in general.

✅ You're looking for good perks: Despite its budget price tag, Brooklyn Bedding's extras are anything but budget. The CopperFlex Mattress comes with a 120-night trial plus a lifetime warranty.

Don't buy the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex if...

❌ You want a luxury cooling mattress: If you have a higher budget at your disposal, we recommend something like the Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress, which is our top-rated cooling mattress overall.

❌ You want to pick your firmness: Unlike the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress, the plush older sister of the CopperFlex, you can't customize the feel of the CopperFlex. It's medium-firm and that's it.

❌ You're wary of new mattresses: This mattress only launched four months ago, so there are limited user reviews at present. If you want a tested and approved budget cooling mattress, check out the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, which sits around the same price point.

Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Mattress: Alternatives

Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,893 now from $1,231 at Bear

The premium Bear Elite Hybrid is our #1 cooling mattress of the year with outstanding cooling technology plus comfort and support rivaling that of our best overall mattress, the Saatva Classic. You can also choose your firmness level to suit your sleep style and body type. It is almost always discounted in Bear mattress sales with free accessories thrown in. Right now you can get 35% off and two free pillows. This brings a queen to $1,499 (was $2,305) with a lifetime warranty, a 120-night sleep trial, and free shipping included.