I sleep hot — these are the cooling sheets, pillows and topper Prime Day deals I'd buy

Summer is finally here but as the temperatures rise outside the heat can play havoc with your sleep. All that tossing and turning will leave you feeling hot, sweaty and super tired, but in the Prime Day sales you can sleep better and save on fresh and cooling bedding. Including my favorite deal, 30% off the REST Evercool Sheet Set at Amazon.

If you’re a hot sleeper you probably already have the best mattress with cooling properties. But if that’s not enough to keep your temperature from rising, there are plenty of bedding options to help soothe your sleep. From graphite-infused mattress toppers to 20% off the Pharmedoc Ventilated Memory Foam Pillow, these Amazon Prime Day deals can stop you overheating whilst you sleep.

We’ve rounded up five of the best cooling bedding deals including sheets, mattress toppers, and pillows so that you can sleep well no matter what the weather is like outside. Need a bed to go with it all? Don't forget to check out our guide to our favorite Prime Day mattress deals.

1. Serta Graphite Infused Pressure-Relieving Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $94.99 now $69.50 at Amazon

If your mattress is causing you to get too hot overnight then a mattress topper can help to cool things down. The Serta mattress topper is made using a graphite-infused memory foam to draw heat away from your body, resulting in a cooler sleep surface. The topper will also provide relief at the joints and pressure points, thanks to dense, contouring foams. Available in three sizes, it’s only the full size that is on offer with a 27% discount bringing the cost down to just $69.50 (was $94.99). An epic discount for a quality topper.

2. Casper Sleep Essential Cooling Foam Pillow: was from $65 now $55 at Amazon

Casper is known for producing one of the best cooling mattresses so we trust its judgment when it comes to this cooling pillow. Made using Casper’s own blend of AirScape foam, hundreds of perforations keep air circulating and cooling throughout the night. Plus, the cover is crafted with cool-to-touch yarn and phase change material to absorb and dissipate any excess hot air. This is a great pillow for side sleepers as it helps keep the spine aligned to avoid any aches and pains. The Amazon Prime Day sale sees this pillow reduced by 15%, bringing the cost of a king size down to $68 (was $80).

3. REST® Evercool®+ Starter Sheet Set: was from $199 now $139.30 at Amazon

Whether you’re overheating at night because of summer temperatures, night sweats, or hot flashes, this bedding set can help keep you comfortable. The 3-piece REST® Evercool®+ starter set features 2 pillowcases and a cooling fitted sheet (the cooling flat sheet is currently out of stock). Each piece in the set uses Noble's IONIC+ technology, meaning they're knitted with silver yarns that both regulate heat distribution and provide bacteria and odor resistance. These sheets are seriously luxurious given the low price point with a soft and silky feel. Available in a range of sizes and colors, right now you can get 30% off, with a full set costing $139.30 down from $199.

4. ZonLi Z-Magic Cooling Comforter: was from $159 now $89 at Amazon

If you love the coziness of a comforter but hate the heat then this is the deal for you. The ZonLi Z-Magic comforter uses a blend of bamboo and cooling tech to help keep you cool as you sleep. The top of the cover features naturally cooling viscose made from bamboo, while the underside uses Japanese Arc-Chill fabric to wick away moisture and regulate temperature. It’s then stuffed with hypoallergenic cotton – great for those with allergies. Machine washable, it comes in four sizes and multiple colors. Right now there is a discount on all sizes and you can get a full/queen ZonLi Z-Magic Cooling Comforter for $109 (was $189).

5. Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows: was from $29.95 now $23.96 at Amazon

The Pharmedoc Pillows are the perfect way to keep your head cool overnight. Made from a memory foam that's been infused with a cooling gel powder to absorb excess body heat, a ventilated hole-punch design promotes extra airflow while the washable cover keeps things fresh. This pillow is also a good choice if you have neck and back pain, as they provide good support and pressure relief. Right now there is 20% off with the cost of a pack of two coming in at $39.96 (from $49.95). And you get a choice of two colors – blue galaxy or lilac dreamer.

What are the benefits of cooling bedding?

If you sleep hot then you know how uncomfortable it can make you, often leading to disrupted nights. And it’s not just in bed that you feel the effects. Sleeping hot can also mean spending the day after feeling tired, irritated and worn down. But with some good bedding choices you can stay cooler at night.

Of course, the obvious choice is to invest in one of the best cooling mattresses, which use cooling tech such as gel-infused foams and Phase Change material to regulate temperatures. Phase Change materials work by absorbing excess heat and releasing it so you get an ambient, comfortable sleep environment. Cooling mattresses and bedding also use breathable materials including linen, cotton and bamboo, allowing air to circulate freely and prevent a build up of excess heat.

By wicking away moisture and promoting additional airflow, cooling bedding can keep you feeling dry and comfortable all night long. Whether you opt for a cooling mattress topper, cooling pillow, or cooling sheets, cooling bedding can make a huge difference to how well you sleep. By maintaining a comfortable temperature you suffer less disruptions, maintaining a deeper sleep to feel totally rested the next day.