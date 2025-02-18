What is the Helix Sunset Luxe mattress and should you buy it in the Presidents’ Day sales?

The Helix Sunset Luxe is a premium mattress with a name that conjures up a soothing and luxurious feel. Designed for side sleepers, can the Helix Sunset Luxe mattress live up to its promise of plush support? With our exclusive code TOMS27 saving you 27% off Helix mattresses this Presidents' Day at Helix, now might be the time to find out. A queen is just $1,732.53 (was $2,373.33) and you'll also get a bedding bundle for free.

Helix is the brand behind some of the best mattresses we've tested, including the Midnight Luxe which we consider the best mattress for side sleepers. But the Sunset Luxe has plenty to offer if you sleep on your side, combining memory foam comfort layers with individually wrapped springs to cradle pressure points while maintaining proper spinal alignment.

The Presidents’ Day mattress sales is where we see some of the biggest discounts of the year, making now a great time to buy. So, we've compiled everything you need to know about the Helix Sunset Luxe mattress to help you decide if this bed is right for you...

Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress: Overview

Pros Excellent pressure relief for side sleepers

Zoned lumbar support

Strong edge support Cons Slightly firmer than advertised

Some motion transfer

The Luxe collection mattresses sit in the middle of the Helix line-up, above the entry-level Core collection and below the ultra luxurious Elite beds. Like all Helix mattresses, the Sunset Luxe is a hybrid bed designed to provide comfort for a specific sleep position. In this case, side sleepers.

The Sunset Luxe features the soft, luxury comfort of a pillow top, followed by three layers of foams and up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils for support. Plus, stronger coils in the central third of the spring base provide zoned lumbar support.

(Image credit: Future at 3Z Brands Studios)

Standing at 13.5” tall, Helix bills this as a soft feel bed, but our testers placed it closer to medium-firm (around 7 out of 10 on the mattress firmness scale). The Helix Sunset Luxe has a breathable Tencel cover, and the coil layer helps air flow through the mattress (but really hot sleepers also have the option to upgrade to Helix’s GlacioTex cooling cover for an extra fee.)

The Sunset Luxe offers plushness that will also provide plenty of pressure relief for your shoulders and hips, which is necessary for side sleepers. Although the Sunset was created as a softer alternative to the Helix Midnight Luxe, that wasn't our initial impression. But firmness is subjective — this is still a plush bed for side sleepers.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress: Price & trial

Typically a premium bed, even in the evergreen sale

The current sale includes free bedding bundle

Comes with a 100-night sleep trial and limited lifetime warranty

We see regular Helix mattress sales throughout the year, typically knocking 20% off the MSRP of the Sunset Luxe. Even with this discount it's a premium mattress, but the price is comparable to the best luxury mattresses on the market.

However, around the major sales days, Helix tends to up that discount. Including for Presidents' Day — right now you can save 27% on the Helix Sunset Luxe using code TOMS27. The current sale means that for a queen Helix Sunset Luxe you’ll pay $1,732 (was $2,372.33).

And as well as the generous discount, Helix is offering a free bedding bundle with all Luxe and Elite mattresses. This bundle includes a Dream pillow set, a sheet set and a mattress protector (normally, Helix just offers the pillows as a free gift.)

Here are the prices of the Helix Sunset Luxe at full MSRP:

Twin: $1,373.33

$1,373.33 Twin XL: $1,598.66

$1,598.66 Full: $1,998.66

$1,998.66 Queen: $2,373.33

$2,373.33 Short queen: $2,373.33

$2,373.33 King: $2,873.33

$2,873.33 California king: $2,873.33

$2,873.33 RV king MSRP: $2,873.33

Helix offers a wide range of sizes, including the unusual short queen and RV king. Plus, there are optional upgrades for the Sunset Luxe, including a GlacioTex Cooling Cover for $199 (was $249) and an upgraded ErgoAlign Layer for $199 (was $249.) This adds dense zoned foam to the top layer of your mattress, for further pressure relief to limit back pain.

Benefits-wise, Helix offer a 100-night sleep trial, a limited lifetime warranty and free shipping. You can also upgrade your delivery to white glove delivery, including in-home set up and mattress removal, but prices and availability depend on your zip code.

Helix Sunset Luxe mattress: twin was $1,373.33 $1,002 at Helix Sleep

The Helix Sunset Luxe is a great choice for side sleeper seeking a plush, yet supportive sleep surface. Right now there’s 25% off this premium hybrid thanks to the Presidents’ Day sale but with our exclusive code TOMS27 you can increase that discount to 27% off. Plus, you'll get a free bedding bundle. Upgrades are also available if you want more cooling or additional lumbar support. The Helix Sunset Luxe comes with a 100-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free delivery.

Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress: Design & materials

The Helix Sunset Luxe is a hybrid mattress with a 13.5” profile

Features a soft foam pillow-top and zoned coils

Upgrades for extra cooling and lumbar support are available

The Helix Sunset Luxe is on the taller side of standard mattress thickness, standing at 13.5” high and comprised of five internal layers plus a quilted pillow-top. First are the comfort layers, starting with that Tencel pillow-top for immediate cushioning. A layer of dense Helix Responsive Foam follows, designed to provide softness and cradle your body.

The next layer is copper gel memory foam which contours to your body, followed by another layer of Helix Responsive Foam. Below these comfort layers are up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils with reinforced lumbar support for the hip region to help align your spine (the edge coils are reinforced, too.) Finally, a bottom layer of DuraDense foam provides base support and durability.

(Image credit: Future at 3Z Brands Studios)

There are upgrades available so you can tailor this mattress to suit your needs. If you’re a hot sleeper and looking for the best cooling mattress, you might want to upgrade to the cool-to-the-touch GlacioTex cover. If you need some extra support, the ErgoAlign upgrade uses a strip of ultra-dense foam in the center of the mattress for even more lumbar support.

Helix also doesn’t use fiberglass in its beds. Instead, it opts for a fire-retardant barrier made from Rayon yarn. Helix mattresses are GREENGUARD Gold certified and made with CertiPUR-US foams.

Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress: Comfort & support

A plush mattress we found firmer than its advertised softness

Great for side sleepers

Good pressure relief

The Helix Sunset Luxe has a plush, hotel-luxury feel, and the brand describe it as soft on their firmness scale. But during our Helix Sunset Luxe mattress hands-on review our testers found it felt more like a medium (we rated it 7 out of 10, indicating medium-firm.) The pillow top and comfort layers include memory foam so there is plenty of contouring, though we didn't notice a profound 'sink in' sensation.

However, we still felt it was perfect for side sleepers, who will enjoy the contouring pressure relief and support. Back sleepers should also fare decently with this mattress, but they may want something a little firmer. Overall, our testers came to the conclusion that stomach sleepers wouldn't get the firmness needed to keep their spine aligned (the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress is a better alternative for front sleepers.)

(Image credit: Future at 3Z Brands Studios)

The coils, which sit below the comfort foams, are reinforced in the center of the bed. This provides support and pressure relief for the spine, and our tester with back pain was pleased with this aspect. The edges are also reinforced and we felt comfortably supported sitting on the sides. This is good news for sleepers who like to enjoy the full surface of the bed or who want plenty of support when getting in and out, although the corners were slightly weaker.

The Helix Sunset Luxe also performed well when it came to motion isolation — most people who share a bed shouldn’t get disturbed by a restless partner. However, there is some bounce, and we felt sleepers may notice more significant movement. But this isn't unusual from even the best hybrid mattresses.

When it comes to temperature regulation, the breathable Tencel cover and hybrid construction should maintain a neutral feel overnight. However, if you are a very hot sleeper you may want to consider upgrading to the Helix GlacioTex cooling cover for an extra fee.

Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress: Should you buy

Buy the Helix Sunset Luxe if...

✅ You’re a side sleeper: If you sleep on your side you’ll find the pillow-top gives you plenty of plush, contouring comfort, while the comfort layers and zoned coils will provide the pressure relief and support you need.

✅ You like to sleep close to the edge: If you like using the whole surface of your bed, then the edge support on this mattress will suit your requirements.

✅ You want the option to upgrade: if you’re a hot sleeper or you need extra lumbar support there are optional upgrades that cater to both of these needs.

Don't buy the Helix Sunset Luxe if...

❌ If you want a super soft bed: This bed is plush, but it does still have a good amount of tension, and we felt it is more of a medium feel. For more of a foam 'hug', consider one of the best memory foam mattresses (and check out our guide to soft mattresses for side sleepers.)

❌ You’re a stomach sleeper: Whilst this bed is good for side, back and combination sleepers, stomach sleepers won’t get the right amount of support around the hip area and may feel they dip too much. The best mattresses for stomach sleepers have a firmer feel.

❌ You’re on a budget: This may not be Helix’s most expensive mattress but it’s definitely not a budget option. If you’re looking for something more affordable, then you may want to consider one of the best budget mattresses instead.

Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress: Alternatives

1. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress: was from $665 now $465 at Brooklyn Bedding

Our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review team found this bed perfect for side sleepers who need soft cushioning and plenty of support. There are three firmness levels to choose from, plus an optional pillow-top upgrade. This mattress also comes in a wide range of sizes, including a variety of RV sizes, so it’s a good option if you’re looking for something unusual. Right now Brooklyn Bedding have 30% off, bringing the cost of a queen Signature Hybrid down to $932.40 (was $1,332). You also get a limited lifetime warranty, 120-night trial and free shipping.