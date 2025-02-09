Super Bowl 2025 live – countdown to Eagles vs Chiefs today, halftime show, TV channel, how to watch for free

Excitement is reaching fever pitch as NFL fans gear up for Super Bowl 2025 tonight at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The big game between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs kicks off at 6:30pm ET and with Kendrick Lamar performing the halftime show, there's something for everyone.

Whether you're seeking a Super Bowl live stream, TV channel info, the latest odds or the cheesiest commercials, we've got you covered for the biggest night in American sports.

Who will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy? Stay tuned for all the latest Super Bowl 2025 updates. The countdown to kickoff starts now!

Super Bowl 2025 Quick Info