Live
Super Bowl 2025 live – countdown to Eagles vs Chiefs today, halftime show, TV channel, how to watch for free
Countdown to Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs starts now
Excitement is reaching fever pitch as NFL fans gear up for Super Bowl 2025 tonight at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
The big game between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs kicks off at 6:30pm ET and with Kendrick Lamar performing the halftime show, there's something for everyone.
Whether you're seeking a Super Bowl live stream, TV channel info, the latest odds or the cheesiest commercials, we've got you covered for the biggest night in American sports.
Who will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy? Stay tuned for all the latest Super Bowl 2025 updates. The countdown to kickoff starts now!
Super Bowl 2025 Quick Info
LIVE: Latest Updates
When is the Super Bowl 2025?
It’s Super Bowl Sunday today! That’s right, Super Bowl LIX takes place on Sunday, February 9, 2025 and concludes the 2024/25 NFL season. Our guide tells you how to watch live streams anywhere and for free.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 p. PT / 11.30 p.m. GMT / 10.30 a.m. AEDT (Mon.). Want to tune in for the pregame action? Build-up coverage starts as early as 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Fox, with live coverage from the stadium starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT for the anthem and team entrances.
In the U.K., build-up on ITV starts at 10.45 p.m. GMT, and it’s 10 a.m. AEDT in Australia.
The halftime show with Kendrick Lamar should take place around 90 minutes after kickoff, so 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT / 12 p.m. AEDT (Mon.)
Who is playing in the Super Bowl?
This year, the Super Bowl is the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles, the winners of the AFC and NFC Championships. It’s a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl (won by the Chiefs) and the Kansas team’s third time in the Big Game – they could be the first team to ever win it three times in a row.
There’s huge NFL stars in these two teams, meaning we’ll see the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in action for the Chiefs, and Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley for the Eagles. Tune in to a live stream to find out which side wins.
Who is hosting Super Bowl LIX today?
This year, the Super Bowl is taking place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is usually home to the New Orleans Saints.
The Super Bowl venue changes each year but is always in a city that has an NFL team. Different venues bid for the Super Bowl and then the various team owners select the stadium, based on various requirements. 2025 will be the 11th time that New Orleans hosts the Super Bowl.
Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round online and on TV
UFC 312 live stream — how to watch Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 online from anywhere now, full card