How to change YouTube TV broadcast delay setting for Super Bowl 2025

If you're trying to learn how to change the YouTube TV broadcast delay setting for Super Bowl 2025, you're not alone. There are a lot of ways to watch Super Bowl 2025 and if you're a big sports fan, chances are you could be watching on YouTube TV. This popular cable TV alternative is beloved by sports fans, myself included.

One downside to watching on YouTube TV, though, is that you risk suffering from serious lag. According to Phenix, a company "delivering interactive video," last year, the average lag time while watching the Super Bowl on YouTube TV was 55.54 seconds. That's nearly a minute behind the action live on the field.

Luckily, there's a way to reduce some of that lag time without opting to watch the game with an antenna. YouTube TV has a broadcast delay setting that allows you to reduce your lag time while watching live sports. There are just two caveats — the setting is only adjustable while watching on a TV and if you decrease your broadcast delay you increase your risk of playback issues. That said, with a strong internet connection you should be fine based on my own personal testing.

Here's how to change your YouTube TV broadcast delay setting so you can watch Super Bowl 2025 with less lag.

1. Open a live sports broadcast (Image: © Future/Malcolm McMillan) The first thing you'll need to do is open up a live sports game. You can just open up the Super Bowl broadcast on your local Fox affiliate on Sunday, but for this tutorial, I found an NBA game. The process is the same.

2. Open up your user interface (Image: © Future/Malcolm McMillan) To change the broadcast delay setting, you need to open up the three dot more menu. To do that, you need to bring up YouTube TV's user interface. Hit down on your remote to bring up the YouTube TV interface.

3. Select the three dot more menu (Image: © Future/Malcolm McMillan) Now that your user interface is visible, hit down on your remote and select the three dot more menu.

4. Select broadcast delay (Image: © Future/Malcolm McMillan) Once you hit the three dot more menu, you'll see a few settings you can change. Select broadcast delay.

5. Select decrease or default (Image: © Future/Malcolm McMillan) Now that the broadcast delay setting submenu is open you can change your broadcast delay setting. Select decrease or delay. Since we want to reduce lag, we're selecting decrease.

6. Confirm your broadcast delay setting has changed (Image: © Future/Malcolm McMillan) Now that you've changed your broadcast delay setting you can confirm it changed. Hit down on your remote to open the user inteface and select the the dot more menu to confirm that your broadcast delay setting changed.

