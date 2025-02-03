Your Crock-Pot just became your Super Bowl best friend — 5 tasty snacks to serve up during the Big Game

There’s no doubting the excitement leading up to the Big Game, and if you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, you’ll want to ensure you’re the best host. But how can you enjoy Super Sunday without being stuck in the kitchen cooking up an impressive spread?

At Tom’s Guide, we have plenty of tricks to help you serve tasty treats without missing out on the action, but the key is taking it slow. So, dust down your Crock-Pot and prepare some delicious snacks for your Super Bowl party. But if you don't have a Crock-Pot or slow cooker to hand, using one of the best Instant Pots will do the job just as nicely.

Hosting becomes easy with a crock pot

A Crock-Pot is the ideal kitchen appliance to keep everyone happy at a Super Bowl party — including the host! It will allow you to pre-prepare food and cook it over low heat for an extended period so you can sit back with a cool beer and watch the game. Forget about jumping up mid-game to check on your fare; and a Crock-Pot does all the hard work for you, which is why it should be your kitchen bestie this Super Sunday.

But beware, there are common mistakes everyone makes with a slow cooker , with one of them being cooking the wrong type of food. The slow cooking process creates the ideal temperature for breaking down and tenderizing tough cuts of meat, which isn’t ideal for expensive cuts of protein, such as steaks, which are best cooked fast and hot.

So, to be top of the super-snack league, consider your gameplay, and grab your Crock-Pot for an extra pair of hands in the kitchen.

Here are five tasty slow-cook dishes to help you succeed.

1. Slow-cooked wings

Nothing says game day more than munching on Buffalo wings. But what makes them super tasty is cooking them in a Crock-Pot. The low temperature and slow, consistent cook breaks down the connective tissue, which tenderizes the meat. This tenderizing process enables the meat to fall off the bone. And, while the meat is becoming tender, the flavors in the sauce have time to develop and absorb into the meat.

The benefit for you is a dish that can be left to cook without intervention and a batch of delicious chicken wings that will feed a hungry crowd.

2. Dip in snacks

If you’re looking for an appetizer to impress your friends at your Super Bowl party that’s also easy to prepare, you can’t go far wrong with a whole host of dips. So, rather than taking the easy option and buying something off the shelf, make your own fresh-tasting dips at home. Once made, all you’ve got to do is add your favorite crackers, chips, and veggies, then get stuck in.

Moreover, you can prepare your dips ahead and serve them cold or keep them warm in the crockpot to enjoy throughout the game.

I can never get enough of cheese, so I would opt for a beer cheese dip served with fresh veggies for balance. In all honesty, it would be chips! Alternatively, if cheese isn’t your thing, how about nacho, buffalo chicken, black bean, or spinach and artichoke dip? There’s a whole host more of mouth-watering dips that can be made in a Crock-Pot.

3. Pulled pork

Pulled pork is a popular dish that is having a moment, making it a surefire hit at a Super Bowl party. What’s more, a slow cooker is a perfect way to cook pulled pork, as the low and slow process creates a tender and flavorsome protein while keeping it moist. It will also take minimum time to prepare and can be left in a Crock-Pot to do its thing without any intervention.

Once cooked, the pork will be tender, juicy and easy to pull apart to be served with barbecue sauce or coleslaw.

4. Beef chili

How about a classic beef chili served hot in a crockpot? It’s a hearty dish that will go down a treat, however spicy you like it. Plus, to save time sauteeing the onions before throwing in the meat, you can chuck everything in at once. The long, slow cook will allow the flavors to develop for a succulent, crowd-pleasing snack.

For a super-sized, tasting chili, swap beef mince for diced beef and serve with shredded cheese and cilantro, or, my favorite option, sour cream. Otherwise, dip in cornbread or tortilla chips.

5. Mac and cheese

One food that’s loved by all is mac and cheese, and while it’s a staple served at Thanksgiving, it’s also a popular dish to serve at a Super Bowl party. This heart-warming plate of pasta laced in rich, creamy cheese sauce is guaranteed to fill up even the hungriest of guests. Cooking it in a Crock-Pot means you can make a large enough batch, providing plenty for all your guests to devour.

The slow heat in the crock-pot will allow the cheese to melt evenly and prevent it from burning on the bottom of the pan. However, be careful not to overcook the pasta to avoid it turning mushy.