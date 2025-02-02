I had 7 AI chatbots predict the Super Bowl — here’s the overall winner

Super Bowl 2025 is next week and, in an effort, to calm my nerves about who will win the Big Game, I asked seven of my favorite chatbots which team it predicts will win. While nobody (person or bot) could possibly know, it is fun to have the chatbots put reasoning and algorithms to work to try and predict an outcome.



Being both the sports fan and nerd that I am, I took the responses from each chatbot and analyzed each of the answers by putting them into sections from experience and past successes to odds and experience. Here’s a look at each chatbot's prediction and the overall projected winner.

For more, check out our guide on how to watch Super Bowl 2025 so you can live stream it from anywhere.

Why the Chiefs are favored to win according to 7 chatbots

Image 1 of 7 Qwen 2.5 Super Bowl prediction (Image credit: Future) ChatGPT Super Bowl prediction (Image credit: Future) DeepSeek Super Bowl prediction (Image credit: Future) Gemini Super Bowl prediction (Image credit: Future) Perplexity Super Bowl Prediction (Image credit: Future) Meta AI Super Bowl prediction (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Based on the chatbot responses, here’s the analysis behind why the Chiefs are favored to win. To be fair, DeepSeek didn't offer a prediction, but I didn't end up needing an uneven number of bots for a tiebreaker anyway.



The chatbots reasoned that since the Chiefs have appeared in multiple Super Bowls in recent years, winning three titles in the last five seasons, their odds to win are better. Additionally, the chatbots said that Patrick Mahomes has consistently delivered clutch performances in big games and has the ability to elevate his team in high-pressure situations. Plus, Andy Reid is a veteran coach with a brilliant offensive mind, giving Kansas City a tactical advantage.



The chatbots favoring the Chiefs also agreed that Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, capable of making game-changing plays. It was also reasoned that the Chiefs have Travis Kelce, one of the most dominant tight ends in history, as a reliable target. Mid-season adjustments and offensive depth have helped Kansas City overcome previous struggles. Additionally, they stated that based on betting odds (BETMGM lists them as favorites at -126) and the momentum coming off of last year’s Super Bowl are also part of the overall analysis.

Why the Eagles could put off an upset according to 7 chatbots

The chatbots also made great points about the Eagles’ potential for winning. It was mentioned that Saquon Barkley has had a dominant season, rushing for over 2,000 yards and giving Philadelphia a dangerous ground attack.

Additionally, the chatbots reasoned that the Eagles' defense is elite, ranking first in yards allowed per play, meaning they can limit explosive plays from Mahomes. Jalen Hurts is a dual-threat quarterback who can extend plays and control the clock with his legs. Lastly, motivation to win was also analyzed considering the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and they will be highly motivated to avenge that defeat.

Final Verdict: Chiefs are slight favorite, but Eagles could win

It’s really anybody’s game but if you ask some of these popular chatbots, the Chiefs hold the edge but the Eagles still have a strong chance to win. Each chatbot made a case for either team indicating that no matter what, this should be a tightly contested Super Bowl. And if the Eagles can control possession and limit Mahomes, they could pull off the upset.



The final prediction is: Chiefs 27, Eagles 24

More from Tom's Guide