How to watch Last Chance U season 5 on Netflix: release date, trailer, reviews and more

Last Chance U season 5 release date, cast Release date: Tuesday, July 28 at 3 p.m. ET

Episodes: 8

It's almost time to watch Last Chance U season 5, the series' final football season, on Netflix. Oh, and for this round, the show's moved on from Jason Brown in canvas, bringing its cameras to the athletes attending Oakland, CA's Laney College.

And in Oakland, the rules about JUCO (junior college) systems are much harsher than in past Last Chance seasons. So, I repeat, "we're not in Kansas anymore."

In California, JUCO athletes aren't awarded scholarships, nor are they given free housing or food. And that sets the tone for how grim things get. Dior Walker-Scott, a wide receiver, isn't just tasked with taking over at QB after three teammates go down to injury: he's also sleeping in his car -- and has his own reasons for denying assistance.

Wide receiver RJ Stern may live in a beautiful house filled with literature, but his family is overshadowed by the crimes of his grandfather.

The season also dives deep into the mistreatment of black men and women at the hands of police officers, which feels very befitting of our present moment.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Last Chance U season 5 online.

How to watch Last Chance U season 5 in the US, UK and Canada

When you wake up tomorrow, Last Chance U's Netflix page will get all eight episodes of the new season. That's because Last Chance U season 5 debuts at 3:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 28 on Netflix in the U.S., UK, Canada and other international regions.

Last Chance U is just one of the myriad original movies and TV shows offered on Netflix. The streaming service has a huge library of licensed content, but it's really earned its spot as the best streaming service with all of their buzzy, acclaimed originals like To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Love Is Blind, The Half of It, Always Be My Maybe and so many more.

Last Chance U season 5 trailer

The Last Chance U season 5 trailer starts off with the focus on how the kids at laney are looked down upon for being "the bad kids, the scrappy ones" and playing with "a chip on our shoulders and a punch in the mouth." Quickly, we're introduced to coach John Beam, a firecracker of a man who looks like what happened if the cowboy from The Big Lebowski had an actual day job. He's also shown off as a father figure to the students, who live the toughest JUCO run there is, including spending days without eating or raising kids while they play.

Last Chance U season 5 reviews

The only review out here comes from USA Today's For The Win sports section, which describes season 5 as "raw and intense." Critic Chris Korman writes "Days after finishing the screeners of the show, I’m still trying to process what these men have gone through. Perhaps that sounds daunting to a viewer, but the resiliency of the players offers hope, as does the faith of the coach in charge of the program."