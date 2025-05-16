Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream: How to watch 2025 FA Cup final online and on TV

One of the biggest fixtures in the British sporting calendar has arrived and sparks always fly when Crystal Palace and Man City meet. Their past six fixtures have produced 28 goals, and though the Eagles netted at least twice in five of those, they resulted in four defeats and a pair of draws. All will be forgotten if they win the one that matters most: the 2025 FA Cup final.

You can watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream takes place on Saturday, May 17.

► Time: 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer / ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

Like Inter and Barcelona, some teams just bring out the best in each other. Unfortunately for Palace fans, Oliver Glasner is operating on a budget a fraction of the size of Pep Guardiola's. With Erling Haaland fit to start after a spell on the sidelines, the Spaniard has a decision to make because Omar Marmoush has been superb in his absence.

The midfield battle will feature two of the most creative playmakers in the country in Kevin de Bruyne and Adam Wharton. It was de Bruyne who stole the show the last times the teams met, but with Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta likely to target the leggy Ruben Dias at every opportunity, Wharton's eye for a through-ball could prove deadly.

Set-pieces have also been a source of joy for Palace all season, yielding 16 league goals, while the clashes down the flanks — particularly down Palace's right with Daniel Munoz and Ismaila Sarr, and City's left with Nico O'Reilly and Jeremy Doku — will provide a fascinating subplot.

Read on for how to watch a Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream wherever you are and potentially for FREE.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams for FREE

Football fans in the U.K. are in luck, as they can watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams for FREE. The FA Cup final will be shown on BBC One and its associated streaming service BBC iPlayer, as well as on ITV1 and ITVX, which are free with a valid TV license.

Both platforms works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup final for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Man City from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the FA Cup final on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another streaming service and watch FA Cup final 2025.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream on ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus isn't a like-for-like replacement for ESPN, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on ESPN channels). ESPN Plus costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. Even better, if you don't have cable you can use t's actually cheaper to watch on streaming services such as Sling, which we will speak more about below.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on Sling TV 50% off your first month

Catch the 2025 FA Cup Final with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (via ESPN3). You get your first month half-price, and it costs from $45.99 each month after. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the 2025 FA Cup final is being shown on both BBC One and ITV1.

That means you can watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams for free on BBC iPlayer and on ITVX, which are free to use and work across a wide range of devices.

ITV has got the hop on the BBC, with live coverage beginning at 3 p.m. BST on ITV!, and at 3:25 p.m. on BBC One.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Crystal Palace vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams in Canada

Crystal Palace vs Man City is being shown on Sportsnet in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly payment of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including Premiership and Super League rugby.

If you're vacating outside your home of Canada, you can still watch an FA Cup final live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual service.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams in Australia

In Australia, Crystal Palace vs Man City is being shown on Optus Sport, which is also the exclusive home of the Premier League this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

Can you watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live streams in New Zealand?

Sky Sport 2 is showing the FA Cup Final in New Zealand. Sky Sport is a subscription service and offers a range of TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform — where a pass costs from $29.99 per day.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Kick-off is at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

