Super Bowl 2025 on Roku: How to watch Eagles vs Chiefs for free

Super Bowl 2025 is happening now, and you'll want to find all the best places across your Roku devices to experience it. Roku serves as a perfect gateway into the big showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, combining access to many of the best streaming services and cable TV alternatives all on some of the best streaming devices.

Our recommended pick this year is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's perfect for everyone, wrangling together all of the main features you would want for Super Bowl 2025, including streaming Super Bowl 2025 in 4K resolution, at just $49, making it a steal for NFL fans. (Pregame coverage kicked off at 1 p.m. ET, with the Super Bowl 2025 game itself starting around 6:30 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune into our Super Bowl 2025 live blog for all the latest action or our Super Bowl commercials round-up if that's more your speed.)

But it's not just streaming devices that let you watch Super Bowl LIX on Roku. Over the past two years, Roku has also started launching its own displays, with the Roku Pro Series Mini-LED TV being one of the best Roku TVs, and it's ideal for the Big Game.

Of course, once you have the perfect Roku device you'll need to know how to watch the Super Bowl on Roku. Below, we'll pull the curtain on all the best apps to catch the main event, which in 2025 seems to be either Tubi or Sling (in select cities). Roku even has an NFL Zone for those looking to get free info on all things Super Bowl LIX, located in your Roku's Sports section.

Of course, the beauty of Roku is that it has tons of apps that allow you to catch the Big Game. These include Fubo, which offers the Super Bowl 2024 in 4K to all subscribers of its Elite plan, and YouTube TV, which offers a 4K HDR stream on its 4K Plus package.

So without further ado, let's dive into everything you need to know to watch the Super Bowl on Roku.

Super Bowl on Roku: Which Roku device is right for you?

We've tested all of the best streaming sticks and devices you can find in the market and the $49 Roku Streaming Stick 4K is our pick for 4K content and beyond. What makes it a powerhouse for the next Super Bowl is its built-in Wi-Fi extender, ensuring you get crisp, uninterrupted streaming quality throughout the entire event.

Roku Streaming Stick: was $49 now $39 at Amazon [EDITOR'S CHOICE] The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is, by far, one of the best streaming devices with tons of content to enjoy beyond the Super Bowl. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick we've ever tested. You can read more in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, where we praised this itty streaming stick for its excellent 4K streaming quality, plus it even has both HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

If that's not enough for you, Roku just refreshed its $99 Roku Ultra to incredible fanfare. it's got everything you could possibly ask for in a Roku device, even coming equipped with smart home integrations. Its Ethernet port also means you never have to worry about a bad connection. Even better is the fact that the Roku Ultra is just $79 at Amazon right now.

Don't need Dolby Vision or Atmos for movies and TV? The $39 Roku Express 4K Plus is perfect for you, packing plenty of features at an unbeatable price. If you're in the market for a new TV, you can't go wrong with the 65-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED TV that's $799 at Amazon. That's a killer deal on one of Roku's newest displays, which likewise proves perfect for Super Bowl 2025 thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and incredible brightness.

Super Bowl 2025 on Roku in 4K: Which app is right for you?

This year Tubi proves the best place on Roku to experience the Super Bowl as it's streaming the entire broadcast for free — in 4K to boot! You are required to sign up using a valid email address, but aside from that there are no strings attached. What more could you ask for?

Well, Tubi will also have the pregame and postgame shows, as well, plus the halftime performance led by Kendrick Lamar. If that wasn't enough, the ad-supported platform is also home to over 40,000 shows and movies and over 200 live channels, making it a hard bargain to pass up even well past the Big Game.

at tubitv.com Fox's ad-supported free streaming service is airing Super Bowl 2025 live in 4K. You'll even get to watch the pregame and postgame shows, plus Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance all at no cost. Tubi's an excellent streaming platform with hours of content to enjoy all completely free — you just need a valid email address to watch the Super Bowl 2025 livestream.

Sling Blue is also an excellent choice for those looking to watch the Super Bowl for less, as the package starts at just $46 a month — with half off your first month. While Sling Blue will give you Fox Sports broadcasts in 4K, it's only available in select markets. So make sure you have access to Fox Sports via Sling in your zip code before signing up, as it is the cheapest cable alternative for watching Super Bowl 2025 in 4K on Roku.

Another great way to experience Super Bowl LIX in 4K, especially for international fans, is the Fubo app from Roku's app store. It's nowhere near the cheapest option, as plans with a 4K stream start at $94.99. But for its premium price point, you get 295 channels, unlimited cloud DVR, 4K streaming and you can even watch content on up to 10 screens at once. Like other platforms, there's a 7-day free Fubo trial available, so if you time things right you could watch the Super Bowl for free on Fubo. Just don't forget to cancel your subscription at the end of your free trial.

Finally, YouTube TV is not only feature-rich on sports content, but it's one filled with so much content to digest it's hard to recommend. The platform is currently running a promotion offering a subscription cost of $69.99 per month for the first six months, then it bumps to $82.99 every month thereafter.

If you're looking to stream the game in 4K, you'll need to spring for its 4K Plus add-on that's an extra $9.99 per month. If you haven't already signed up for the add-on, you can actually try it for free right now for 30 days.

Like most cable TV alternatives, YouTube TV offers a seven-day free trial to get you through the big game. Sign up when you download the YouTube TV Roku Channel.

Super Bowl 2025 on Roku in 1080p

Finally, If you don't mind watching the Super Bowl in 1080p HD Hulu with Live TV is a great option. It's a remarkable value proposition, offering you over 85 channels, Hulu (with ads), Disney Plus (with ads) and ESPN Plus (with ads) all for $82.99 a month. The major kicker, though, is that Hulu's live offerings tap out at 1080p HD, meaning you won't be able to experience this year's Super Bowl in 4K using the service.

If you're willing to sacrifice the higher resolution, head over to Hulu to sign up, then download the Hulu Roku app to start watching. What's even better about watching Super Bowl 2025 on Hulu is that you can also get it totally free with a three-day free trial period, you just have to cancel when those three days are up.