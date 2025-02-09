You can watch Super Bowl 2025 on Tubi for free tonight. If you didn't know, Fox has taken over Tubi to offer a free live stream of the big Eagles vs Chiefs game, including the halftime show.

It's arguably the best way to enjoy Super Bowl LIX right now – not only is a totally free, Tubi is presenting the game in 4K.

Tubi is extremely easy to access in the States. But, while Tubi is available in the U.K., Australia and various other territories, it's only offering the Super Bowl live stream in to football lovers in the U.S..

Now, here's how to watch Super Bowl 2025 on Tubi for free – both online and on smart TVs.

How to watch Super Bowl on Tubi for free

We're using Tubi to watch Super Bowl LIX right now and we can tell you that it seems to work very well. The streaming quality is good too.

Tubi is available two ways: via the Tubi.tv website or the various Tubi app, which are across iOS and Android devices. You'll find the app on most smart TVs.

Now, while Tubi is free (it's ad-supported) you will have to register/sign in. That's easy, though. You'll need your name and email address.

Fox's ad-supported free streaming service is airing Super Bowl 2025 live in 4K. You'll even get to watch the pregame and postgame shows, plus Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance all at no cost. Tubi's an excellent streaming platform with hours of content to enjoy all completely free — you just need a valid email address to watch the Super Bowl 2025 livestream.

How to watch Super Bowl on Tubi for free on Roku devices

This year Tubi proves the best place on Roku to experience the Super Bowl as it's streaming the entire broadcast for free — in 4K to boot.

Tubi is showing the full monty – national anthem, Eagles vs Chiefs, Kendrick Lamar's halftime show and post-game show.

Search for Tubi on your Roku device, install the app and sign in.

How to watch Super Bowl on Tubi from anywhere

Away from the U.S. at the moment and blocked from watching Super Bowl 2025 on Tubi? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see why its one of our best VPN services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting Canada and want to view your usual free Tubi U.S. stream, you'd select a U.S. location from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the Super Bowl. Head to Tubi or your chosen service and watch the free Super Bowl live stream.