Super Bowl grill deals up to 40% off — 9 sales I'd shop now

Whether you're hosting a watch-party, heading to the tailgate or viewing the big game from the comfort of your own home, grilling up your favorite foods for the upcoming Super Bowl is a must. Fortunately, we did some digging and found some of the best grills sporting major discounts.
It's no secret that a grill can set you back a few hundred dollars, so it's important to know you're making the right call when you invest. With deals from brands like Weber, Trager and Ninja, you can feel confident that the grills, griddles and smokers listed below are up to the task.
With the Super Bowl just a week away, you'll want to jump on these grill deals ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out my 9 favorite game-day finds. Plus, don't miss our extensive guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals, our favorite air fryer deals, as well as how to watch the Super Bowl.
Best Grill Deals
Adding smoked meats (or vegetables) to your game day line up? This 30-inch electric smoker is perfect for both casual and first-time smokers, thanks to 528 square inches of cooking space, three chrome-coated racks, and a cooking range of 100°F to 400°F. The built-in thermometer is easy to read at a glance, and the smoker’s vertical footprint is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces.
Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.
From your Super Bowl party to summer barbecues, this classic 36-inch griddle is perfect for use on your patio. You can also easily collapse the legs and take it to the tailgate. It has four heat zones, 769 square inches of cooking space, and electric ignition. What's more, it has plenty of extra features to make cooking outside a breeze, with pull-out shelves, hooks for utensils and an all-essential bottle opener.
If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. It's the perfect option if you don't have the space for a standing grill.
This portable pellet grill has foldable legs to take on trips and move around the yard. It has 300 sq inches of cooking space, offering capacity for 12 burgers, 3 racks of ribs or 2 whole chickens. A total touch down in our book!
If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.
Weber's flat top grill range is now reduced by $100. This griddle has a 4-burner system that generates 60,000 BTUs and full edge-to-edge heating can hit 500°F.
The Ironwood 650 is perhaps Traeger's most iconic grill, and according to the brand, it's also the top-seller. It's easy to see why, because this grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all in one. — the perfect cooking functions for your Super Bowl snack.
Weber's most powerful line, a Genesis grill can set you back thousands of dollars, so this $300 discount is a welcome sight. It features a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling.
