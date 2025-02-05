This is the only way to watch Super Bowl 2025 without lag

One of the frustrating things about cutting the cord to watch Super Bowl 2025 is the lag time. Granted, unless you're literally going to be in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, any streaming service or cable alternative you choose to watch the Big Game might put you nearly a minute and a half behind the events on the field.

At least, that was the case last year. If you used Fubo to watch Super Bowl 2024, you were 86.75 seconds behind the live game. Things were a bit better on Paramount Plus, where the lag time was a mere 42.73 seconds, so maybe this year's free Tubi livestream of Super Bowl 2025 will manage to keep relative pace with the game.

(Image credit: Phenix)

Still, there's really only one solution to watching the game with the least lag time possible — buy a TV antenna.

Specifically, buy one of our choices for the best TV antennas. Yes, with a TV antenna, you won't get features like multiview and catching up with key plays. But you will be able to stream channels over the air for free, even in 4K. That includes Fox's broadcast of Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

If you're looking for the best TV antenna overall, we recommend the Mohu Leaf 50 Amplified. This antenna has a range of 60 miles and gets excellent reception for 1080p HD, 4K and even 8K broadcasts. It's also easy to install and has a 12-foot detachable cable, so you shouldn't run into problems.

Opting for an antenna is nothing new. Antennas are growing in popularity for watching live sports broadcasts over the air because of the decreased lag time and free cost once you account for the cost of the antenna itself. When talking to Phenix CMO Jed Corenthal last year, he said that antennas are "making a comeback in 2024" and I wouldn't be surprised to see them still making a comeback in 2025.

Of course, an antenna isn't the only watch to watch the Super Bowl. So make sure to check out our guide on how to watch the Super Bowl 2025 livestream from anywhere for free to find the best solution for you.