How to watch Super Bowl 2025 in 4K online

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, promising a tense showdown between two of the NFL’s top teams. Whether you're a die-hard football fan or just tuning in for the commercials and teasers, watching the game in 4K resolution will take the experience to the next level.

With advancements in streaming technology, it's now easier than ever to enjoy the biggest game of the year in ultra-high definition from the comfort of your home. But with multiple streaming services, broadcast rights and device compatibility to consider, finding the best way to watch the Super Bowl 2025 in 4K can be a bit overwhelming.

In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to stream Super Bowl 2025 in crystal-clear 4K, including which services offer UHD coverage, compatible devices, and any subscription details you might need. Here are the best cable TV alternatives for experiencing the Big Game in 4K UHD.

Streaming services with Super Bowl 2025 in 4K

Tubi, the popular free streaming service owned by Fox, will offer a 4K stream of Super Bowl LIX at no cost, making it one of the easiest ways to watch the big game in ultra-high definition. As a Fox property, Tubi provides access to the Super Bowl without the need for a cable subscription or expensive streaming plans.

Since Tubi is an ad-supported platform, viewers can expect commercial breaks, but that won’t be much different from watching on traditional TV. To stream in 4K, you’ll need a compatible device, such as a smart TV, Apple TV 4K, or a high-end streaming stick like Roku.

With its completely free access and high-quality stream, Tubi is a great option for football fans looking to catch every moment of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles showdown in 4K resolution.

Tubi: This free, ad-supported streaming service offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and live sports without a subscription. While it lacks premium, ad-free options, its cost-free model makes it a great choice for budget-conscious viewers. With its growing content selection and 4K streaming capabilities, Tubi is a solid option for casual streaming.

Fubo is usually one of the top choices for streaming the Super Bowl in 4K this year, thanks to its free seven-day trial. However, to access 4K content, you’ll need to subscribe to the Elite Plan or a higher tier, which costs $89.99 per month once the trial ends.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To fully enjoy the game in ultra-high definition, you’ll also need a 4K-compatible streaming device. One of the best options is the Apple TV 4K, which not only supports Fubo’s 4K stream but also offers a multiview mode.

That said, Fubo does come with some drawbacks. It doesn’t include Warner Bros. Discovery channels like TNT or TBS in its channel lineup, which may be a dealbreaker if you follow sports broadcasts on those networks. If those channels are important to you, exploring alternative 4K streaming options for the Super Bowl 2025 might be worth considering.

Fubo: Fubo is a top choice for streaming NFL games live, offering access to major networks like Fox, CBS, and ABC. It includes essential sports channels, ensuring you don’t miss any key matchups. If you’re not already subscribed, Fubo provides a seven-day free trial, allowing you to watch without an immediate payment commitment.

Looking for a YouTube TV 4K Super Bowl experience? As one of the largest live TV streaming services in the U.S., YouTube TV offers Super Bowl 2025 in stunning 4K HDR, but only for those subscribed to its 4K Plus add-on. This upgrade requires a base YouTube TV subscription, currently $82.99 per month, plus an additional $10 for 4K access.

New 4K Plus subscribers get their first year at half price, meaning you can stream Super Bowl LIX in 4K for about $72 if you haven’t used the add-on before. However, NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers should take note: the 4K Plus add-on doesn’t apply to this package.

YouTube TV also offers a free trial period to new subscribers, which can be used to watch the Super Bowl. You also have the option to test out additional networks, such as Max or Spanish Plus, before officially adding them to your YouTube TV subscription. Once your free trial ends and your account transitions to a paid plan, you’ll be billed the regular rate for the Base Plan, along with any extra channels you’ve chosen.

YouTube TV: One of the best cable TV alternatives, YouTube TV is a popular live TV streaming service offering 100+ channels, including sports, news, and entertainment. With unlimited DVR and no long-term contracts, it’s a great cable alternative. In our YouTube TV review, we praised its smooth interface, reliable streaming, and access to major networks, making it a top choice for cord-cutters seeking flexibility and quality.

DirecTV is a satellite and streaming television provider offering a wide range of live TV channels, on-demand content, and premium networks. It provides sports, news, and entertainment through both satellite and internet-based services, including DirecTV Stream, which allows users to watch live TV without a satellite dish. Plans range from $86 to $129 a month depending on how many channels you want.

To stream Super Bowl LIX in 4K through DirecTV, you'll need to ensure you have the appropriate equipment and subscription. DirecTV offers 4K content on channels 105, 106, 107 and 108. To access these channels, you must have a compatible 4K TV connected to a DirecTV 4K Genie Mini or a DirecTV Ready TV, along with the Genie HD DVR (model HR54 or later). Additionally, you need to subscribe to a package that includes Fox, as Super Bowl LIX will be broadcast on this network.

If you're a DirecTV Stream subscriber, 4K content is available at no extra cost with any base plan, provided you have 4K-compatible equipment. Ensure your equipment is properly set up and test your 4K channels ahead of time to enjoy the game in ultra-high-definition.

DirecTV: DirecTV Stream is a great option for cord-cutters who want live TV without a satellite dish. It offers a wide selection of channels, including sports, news, and entertainment, with no annual contracts. The service supports multiple devices, includes cloud DVR storage, and provides 4K streaming on select content, making it a flexible and high-quality streaming choice. Plans start at $86 a month, with 90 or more channels.

Sadly, Hulu doesn’t offer live 4K streaming, but I’m putting this option here purely for convenience. To watch Super Bowl LIX on Hulu, you'll need a subscription to Hulu + Live TV ($82 per month with ads, and $95 per month without ads), which provides access to live broadcasts, including Fox, the network airing the game. This is a last-minute option for those who already have the app and aren’t fussed about 4K quality.

Hulu + Live TV offers a comprehensive package that includes not only live sports but also a vast library of on-demand content. To get started, sign up for Hulu + Live TV and ensure your device is compatible with the service. Once subscribed, you can stream the Super Bowl live on Fox through Hulu's platform.

Keep in mind that streaming quality may vary based on your internet connection and device capabilities. For the best experience, a high-speed internet connection and a compatible device are recommended. By subscribing to Hulu + Live TV, you'll be well-prepared to enjoy the excitement of Super Bowl LIX live.

Hulu with Live TV: Hulu + Live TV is a great choice for cord-cutters, offering live access to major channels like Fox, CBS, ESPN, and more (just without live 4K). Starting at $82 a month, this service includes Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus in one package. With unlimited cloud DVR, multiple device support, and no long-term contracts, it’s a flexible and convenient option for live and on-demand streaming.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 in 4K

Fox, the official broadcaster of Super Bowl 2025, will provide a 4K feed through select cable and satellite providers, as well as streaming services. Tubi, Fox’s free streaming platform, will offer a complimentary 4K stream, making it one of the best budget-friendly options. YouTube TV subscribers with the 4K Plus add-on can also watch in ultra-high definition. Meanwhile, Fubo provides 4K streaming, but only for users subscribed to its Elite or higher-tier plans.

In addition to subscribing to a service like Fubo or YouTube TV, you’ll need a device or screen that supports 4K resolution to enjoy the game in ultra-high definition. The Apple TV 4K is a solid choice, especially when combined with a Fubo subscription, while Amazon Fire TV Stick users also have free streaming options. However, there are plenty of other ways to enhance your Super Bowl viewing experience, including using a high-quality 4K display designed for the best sports streaming.

If you prefer traditional TV providers, DirecTV and select cable companies will carry Fox’s 4K feed. However, Hulu + Live TV will only offer the game in 1080p, as Hulu does not currently support live 4K streaming.

As you can tell, there are plenty of affordable options available for those looking to stream the Super Bowl in 4K without any hassle or extra commitments. No matter how you choose to stream the Super Bowl in 4K, one thing’s for sure — you won’t want to miss a single play, touchdown, or epic halftime moment in stunning detail!