5 tips for hosting a stress-free Super Bowl party, according to a celebrity chef

If you're getting ready to host a Super Bowl party this Sunday, chances are you've already started planning for it — maybe you already have one of the best air fryers for cooking up wings, and you've picked up one of the best coolers for all those drinks that won't fit in your fridge. (Of course, you already have one of the best TVs and know how to watch the Super Bowl.)

However, no matter how much you prepare, there's always some last-minute panic when it comes to prep: Do you have enough plates and cups? Do you have plenty of ice? With that in mind, we spoke to chef Bricia Lopez to get her five tips towards making your Super Bowl party less stressful.

Bricia Lopez Bricia Lopez is one of OXO's chefs in residence. She has become a pivotal figure in the Los Angeles culinary landscape. Through Guelaguetza, her family's James Beard Award-winning restaurant in Koreatown, Bricia and her siblings have propelled Oaxacan cuisine and culture to the forefront of the modern gastronomic scene. Her influence extends beyond the kitchen, with The New Yorker hailing her as the "Queen of Mezcal." In 2019, Bricia contributed to launching Las Vegas' premier mezcal bar, Mama Rabbit, housed within Park MGM. Bricia's second cookbook, Asada, was released in spring 2023.

Buy your avocados three to four days before the game.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"You need to get avocados nicely ripe, so sometimes when you go to the store, they're not at their point at their peak, they're not ripe," Lopez says. "I like to keep them wrapped in a paper and a brown paper back, just so it helps the right process a little bit more.

"Nothing is worse when you get to game day and you go to the store and you're not finding avocados that are ripe, and then you're left out without guacamole.

So [for the Super Bowl] you should buy them Thursday or Friday. Because then you can have options. I would say, buy your avocados latest Friday. Almost like, you know, you buy your turkey for Thanksgiving."

Prep your salsa the day before and put them in airtight containers

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Prep your salsa as the day before, and put it an airtight containers, "Lopez says. "This is why I really love the Oxo seal containers for glass — they're just perfect it's airtight. You won't use any quality in the salsa overnight."

However, there's one thing that you should wait to make until Sunday. "Guacamole you should make the day of the game," she says.

Buy the best quality corn chips you can find.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Forget the big brand names, says Lopez. "Find your favorite local grocery stores that serves great quality chips, make sure they're corn, make sure they're squared, you know, and don't buy any rounds or any scoops."

Juice your limes and lemons ahead of time.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"If you're drinking margaritas, if you're making guacamole, you're gonna need a lot of lime," Lopez says. However, this is something you want to do the morning of the game itself, so the juice is as fresh as possible.

If you have one of the best juicers handy, you could make short work of this, but a simple hand juicer will do just fine. Lopez prefers to use a citrus juicer that has measurements on the side, so you know just how much juice you have on hand. "Whether it's for your marg, whether it's for your lemonade, or whether it's for, you're gonna need a lot of lime that day. So the morning of just go to town, just start squeezing away."

Ask someone to bring something.

Remember, you don't have to do everything yourself! Nothing makes party prep easier than asking your guests to chip in with chips

"If you're hosting people, what is the one thing you need?" Lopez says. "Nobody thinks about dessert, but everyone always brings an extra drink. Be vocal about what you want. Ice. No one ever brings ice, buy you always run out of ice. So ask a friend to bring a bag of ice."