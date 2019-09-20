Best Mac Antivirus Software 2019

After evaluating eight free and paid antivirus products , we've chosen Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac ($40 per year) as the best antivirus software for Macs. It had a nearly invisible impact on system performance, and it caught all malware.

Avast Free Mac Security is our favorite free option, as it provided nearly perfect malware protection and an easy-to-use interface with an imperceptible performance hit.

You do need an antivirus program on your Mac. Recent years have seen more Mac malware and adware than ever before, from Trojans to targeted attacks, supply-chain attacks like the XcodeGhost attack and even encrypting ransomware .

Latest Security Alerts and Threats

— Anyone with access to your private Instragram or Facebook posts can easily copy the content of the posts and pass it along to someone else, BuzzFeed News found. ADVICE: This isn't much of a hack, since it just involves viewing the source code of a web page, but it's worth keeping in mind that nothing you put online is ever truly private.

— Nearly 200 million records pertaining to prospective car buyers was found unprotected online. The records held names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, IP addresses and other sensitive information. ADVICE: It's not clear if any bad guys found the database before it went behind a password, but if you've recently inquired about buying a car, make sure your email spam filter is working properly.

— Hundreds of thousands of cheap GPS tracking devices for pets, cars and children have a default password of "123456" that lets hackers take remote control easily, security firm Avast reported. ADVICE: Don't buy GPS tracking devices from off-brands you've never heard of. Stick to better-known manufacturers.

How We Tested

To find the best antivirus for Mac desktops and laptops, we evaluate ease of use, interface and performance impact. We installed each AV program on the same Late 2013 MacBook Pro with Retina Display running macOS 10.12 Sierra. It was powered by a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7 processor and had 8GB of RAM and 70GB of data stored on a 512GB SSD.

We conducted our own tests based on how much each antivirus product affected our laptop's performance. To do this, we used our custom OpenOffice benchmark, which matches 20,000 names and addresses in a spreadsheet. We measured how long it took to run a quick scan and a full scan while the laptop crunched numbers in the background.

We assessed how easy each program was to use and the number of useful extra features it offered (including free add-on software). To gauge how effective each package was at stopping malware, we used the results of evaluations conducted by AV-Test, a well-regarded independent product-testing lab in Germany, and results from other tests conducted by AV-Comparatives, a similarly well-respected company in Austria.

Best antivirus program for Macs

(Image credit: Bitdefender)

1. Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac

The best antivirus program for Macs: light, fast, strong and easy to use

Perfect malware detection

Ransomware protection

Clean, easy-to-use design

Imperceptible system impact

Automatically installs VPN client, but unlimited costs extra

Hard-to-find tech support number

Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac offers flawless malware detection and a nearly nonexistent impact on system performance. It also offers ransomware rollbacks, and a streamlined, easy-to-use interface places on-demand scans front and center. We wish that Bitdefender didn't nag us to buy extra VPN service, but other than that, it's nearly perfect.

Best parental controls

(Image credit: Kaspersky)

2. Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac

The best parental controls of any Mac antivirus product

Perfect malware detection

Useful privacy tools

Great parental controls

Heavy system impact during scans

Kaspersky Internet Security has perfect malware-detection rates, locks down your webcam, kills tracking cookies and offers the best parental controls among Mac antivirus programs. But the included password manager and VPN service are limited unless you pay extra, and the malware-detection engine takes a somewhat heavy toll on system performance during scans.

Best feature set

(Image credit: Norton)

3. Norton 360 Deluxe

The best feature set among Mac antivirus programs, including unlimited VPN service

Excellent malware detection

Protects 5 devices

Low impact on system performance

Unlimited VPN service, password manager

24/7 technical support via phone and chat

Complicated interface

Rather expensive

Parental controls, cloud storage won't work on Macs

Norton 360 Deluxe has a ton of special features, including unlimited VPN service and a password manager. It also has a small impact on system performance, always-available tech support and, not least, flawless malware detection of both Mac and Windows software. You'll pay a lot for these luxuries, however, although the five-device license lets you spread out the cost. We also wish that the parental controls and backup software worked for Macs as well as PCs.

Best free Mac antivirus

(Image credit: Avast)

4. Avast Free Mac Security

If you want free Mac antivirus, this is the one to get

Avast Free Mac Security ? Visit Site at AVAST Software

Nearly no system impact in background

Phishing protection

Unlimited password manager

Scans email attachments for threats

Malware protection isn't perfect

Nags you to pay for extra features

Avast Free Mac Security's malware detection is good, if not perfect; the software includes a free, unlimited password manager; it has nearly no background system-performance impact; and it scans email messages and attachments. But you'll be nagged to pay for many of Avast's extra features, such as VPN service and a system optimizer.

Most cost-effective

(Image credit: Sophos)

5. Sophos Home Premium

Most cost-effective for large families

Sophos Home Premium $50 Sophos Home free ? Visit Site at Sophos

Covers 10 systems

Remote scan activation from online account

Ransomware protection

Parental website filters

Highest background system impact

Limited tech support

Untested malware detection

Sophos Home Premium can protect all of a large family's devices for a low price and stop kids from seeing objectionable websites. Its background system impact is more noticeable than its competitors', although nowhere near the system impact of some Windows antivirus products. We just wish we had some third-party lab-test data about the efficacy of Sophos' Mac malware scanner.

Fairly sparse on features

(Image credit: McAfee)

6. McAfee Antivirus Plus

Another bargain for large families, but fairly sparse on features

Protects 10 devices

Low passive system impact

Firewall

Unproven detection rates

Huge system slowdowns during full scans

Confusing interface

McAfee's 10-device license means you can support a whole family of Macs (and PCs and Android phones), but this program's lack of special features makes it hard to recommend for Mac users. Further, we don't have Mac malware-detection testing scores for McAfee, so its protection powers are untested.

Works well with better AV software

(Image credit: Malwarebytes)

7. Malwarebytes for Mac Premium

Stick to the free version, which works well along with better AV software

Easy-to-use design

Superfast scans

Low system impact

No special features

Untested malware detection

Despite its fast scans and light impact on system performance, Malwarebytes for Mac Premium feels half cooked. It doesn't have many of the extra features its competitors offer, and because its malware-blocking skills haven't been evaluated, we don't know how good it is at protecting your Mac. You might want to let the Premium trial expire and instead use the free tier alongside better Mac antivirus software.