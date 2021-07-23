If you don't know how to check Google storage usage on your account, you could risk running out of space in Gmail, Google Drive or Google Photos.

Google gives you 15GB of storage with your free account, so you can store plenty of emails, photos, and documents while using its various services.

However, at some point you might still start to run out of space, so it’s a good idea to check what space you have left from time to time, and see exactly what it’s being used for.

This is especially true since Google Photos stopped offering unlimited free storage earlier this year. It now counts every photo and video you upload to the service towards your 15GB limit, which is shared across Gmail, Google Drive and Photos.

Once you know how much storage you’ve used, you’ll know whether or not it’s time for a clear out.

It’s easy to check your Google storage usage, and the method is the same whether you’re on desktop or mobile — it just depends on whether you’re using Google Chrome or another browser.

How to check Google storage usage on Google Chrome

1. Sign into your Google account, if you haven’t already.

2. Click your account icon in the top right corner, and select “Manage your Google Account.”

(Image credit: Future)

3. Scroll down and find “Account storage.” This will tell you how much storage you have used. You can also click “Manage storage” to see how your storage is divided between Gmail, Photos and Google Drive.

(Image credit: Future)

How to check Google storage usage in other internet browsers

1. Go to the Google account storage page and log into your account.

2. On this page, you’ll be able to see your storage usage and how it is divided between the different Google services.

(Image credit: Future)

More Google account tips