Prime Day vacuum deals: Score up to 44% off Dyson and Shark

If your house is in need of a deep clean then it may be time to pick up a new vacuum cleaner. Well, we have some good news for you: there are some great offers on Dyson and Shark vacuums in the Prime Day sales right now.

I've selected 9 of the best deals on the site, with both stick and upright models so you can choose the machine that is right for your situation. There are also models that specialize in tackling animal fur – and pet owners will know just how tough that can be.

Prime Day deals are only around for a limited time, so if you're looking to make a purchase, don't wait to pick up one of these great vacuums.

Dyson

Shark

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