Prime Day vacuum deals: Score up to 44% off Dyson and Shark
9 essential Prime Day deals on models from Dyson and Shark
If your house is in need of a deep clean then it may be time to pick up a new vacuum cleaner. Well, we have some good news for you: there are some great offers on Dyson and Shark vacuums in the Prime Day sales right now.
I've selected 9 of the best deals on the site, with both stick and upright models so you can choose the machine that is right for your situation. There are also models that specialize in tackling animal fur – and pet owners will know just how tough that can be.
Prime Day deals are only around for a limited time, so if you're looking to make a purchase, don't wait to pick up one of these great vacuums.
Dyson
Shark
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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