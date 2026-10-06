I just spotted this Shark cordless vacuum deal that's over 50% off for Prime Day — but you’d better hurry

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If you want to make light work of fall cleaning chores, or upgrade your outdated cordless, you’ll need one of the best vacuum cleaners to get the job done.

As Homes Editor, I've been testing my fair share of vacuums for years, and there’s no better time to pick up a great bargain than on Amazon Prime Day.

Luckily, I just spotted a great deal on an impressive Shark cordless vacuum cleaner—one that won't last long. Right now, the Shark Cordless Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum has crashed to just $219 from $449 on Amazon.

That’s an incredible 51% off — saving you serious cash in your wallet.

So if you’re looking for a powerful, cordless cleaner that can handle every cleaning task, this is the one deal not to sleep on.

Save $230 Shark Cordless Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum (Red): was $449 now $219 at Amazon This lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner can handle just about any task. Equipped with powerful suction, it comes with a multiflex wand that can tackle hard-to-reach places, DuoClean PowerFins, and a self-cleaning brushroll (great for pet hair). It also has a 60-minute runtime and real-time reports on a handy IQ display. This deal is great value for money.

Upgrade your cleaning

Shark Cordless Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum LED_ (Image credit: Amazon)

If you don’t want to spend a fortune on a vacuum cleaner, this Shark cordless has the suction power, pet hair removal capabilities, and, of course, a versatile 2-in-1 design, which are all you'll need to get your tasks done.

It’s also lightweight, which makes it ideal to carry up and down stairs or around the home with ease.

This also comes with an advanced brushroll system designed to pick up deep-set dirt or debris ingrained in carpets and quickly get rid of dust on hard floors. And if you’re a pet household, you’ll appreciate the anti-hair wrap technology that will eliminate the hassle of tangles.

I also like the fact that it comes with a multiflex reach wand that can bend at an angle to get under sofas, beds, or any low-rise furniture — saving you the back-breaking task.

Plus, it easily converts into a handheld vacuum where you can tackle those hard-to-reach places, especially cobwebs this season.

Another useful feature is the IQ display that gives you instant readings of runtime, performance, and maintenance. And its built-in LED headlights are handy for illuminating hidden dust, so you’ll never miss a spot.

This Shark cordless vacuum has definitely got you covered, and at just $200, I wouldn’t wait much longer to sweep this deal up now.

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