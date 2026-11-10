I test vacuums for a living, and our top-rated Shark PowerDetect stick vacuum just dropped $100 on Amazon — auto-emptying base included

If you want to make household cleaning less of a chore, or upgrade your current setup, investing in one of the best vacuum cleaners is essential.

And since I’ve tested my fair share of vacuum cleaners for a living, I’ve always found Shark to be a reliable, affordable brand with great suction, strong pet-hair pickup, and versatile 2-in-1 functionality.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to bag a great bargain — I’ve just spotted an exclusive deal on our top-rated Shark stick cleaner.

Right now, the Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum is $349 from $449 on Amazon. That’s a decent 22% off and a must-have Early Black Friday deal.

Given how quickly stock moves, this deal isn’t likely to stick around—so I’d recommend snagging it before it sells out.

Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $449 now $349 at Amazon At $349, the Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty gives you a lot more bang for your buck. Not only does it have powerful suction power, but it is also lightweight enough to tackle every task. It also has clever features to adjust to dirt and floor type. Plus, the self-emptying dock that also charges itself comes in very handy.

Why I recommend this Shark cordless

(Image credit: Future)

If, like me, you have mainly hard floors, this can be tricky to keep clean and dust-free on a daily basis. This is especially the case if you have messy children or pets running around the home. This is why I’d recommend this Shark cordless vacuum to do all the work.

Voted the top stick option in our best vacuum roundup, this high-performance Shark vacuum features built-in HEPA filtration. Designed to be 30% lighter than comparable models, it offers simple swivel steering for navigating tight corners and awkward spots easily.

It’s also equipped with DuoClean Powerfins and a self-cleaning brush roll that essentially deep-cleans both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it comes with a handy self-emptying charging base that ensures you never have to get your hands messy when emptying out a dust-ridden bin.

Perhaps one of my favorite standout qualities is the smart floor and dirt detection, which auto-adjusts its suction to match debris levels and seamlessly adapts to different surfaces — from carpet to hardwood in no time.

So if you want to make light work of cleaning, this is the Shark deal I'd snap up right now.

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