Easy website builders: which is best for beginners?

If we take a close look at the website building industry, it becomes immediately obvious that the best website builders are those that combine power and ease of use. However, not all are suited to absolute beginners, especially those who don’t have a lot of time to dedicate to their website creation project.

When selecting an easy website builder for your business it’s important to consider various factors, including its performance, main features, support, ease of use, and prices. In this comparison, we take a closer look.

Features

Site123 is one of our favorite easy website builders (Image credit: Site123)

When looking at the main features included with most easy website builders, we decided to compare four of our favorite platforms. All four come with drag-and-drop editing interfaces, decent template libraries, and a range of SEO and marketing tools.

If you’re familiar with the website building industry, you’ve probably heard of Wix. If not, just know that it’s arguably the most powerful builder on the market. And one of its site-building methods, the Wix ADI (artificial design intelligence), makes things very easy for beginners.

When you begin editing, you will have access to various business-specific features. Add an online store, take bookings, or even accept donations from your fans with one of a suite of add-ons - read our Wix website builder review for more information on the service's features.

Weebly is another popular easy website builder, and it has what we like to call an “idiot-proof” editing interface. In short, Weebly’s templates are so attractive and well-designed that you will actually have to try hard to build a site that doesn’t look good.

Weebly is also known for its powerful e-commerce tools, which are designed to help even the most inexperienced website creators build their own online store. The built-in analytics platform and detailed documentation are also excellent, and you can read our Weebly website builder review to see what we thought.

Meanwhile, GoDaddy is arguably the easiest builder we’ve ever used, but its features are a little limited. For example, its template library is very small, and the designs are far from the best we’ve seen. Similarly, while it has tools to create an online store, these are very much on the basic side.

Finally, we looked at Site123, which is right up there alongside GoDaddy as one of the easiest builders in the world. However, it offers slightly more powerful tools, including an advanced SEO package, business-specific templates, and a mobile-first design.

At the end of the day, every website builder is different. The important things to understand are that a builder can be both powerful and easy to use, and that different platforms will be better suited to different businesses’ needs.

Performance

Take advantage of Wix ADI for a fast, streamlined website creation experience (Image credit: Wix)

The performance of a website builder is one of the most important considerations for business owners who want to create their own site. Some builders require a high level of technical knowledge to use properly, while others are extremely intuitive and designed specifically for beginners.

All four of the options we’ve looked at in this article excel on the ease of use front. Site123 and the GoDaddy website builder are arguably the easiest. Both are a little limited, but they are perfect for businesses and business owners who just want to get a simple site online as fast as possible.

Wix is a little more complicated, but the Wix ADI tool is definitely a great option for beginners. Here, you will be guided through a short questionnaire asking about your goals, what sort of site you want, and what design features you want to be included. Then, you will be provided with a custom template that you can customize through the intuitive drag-and-drop editor.

Weebly is also slightly more complex than Site123 or GoDaddy, but its advanced editing features and great e-commerce tools make it a great option for beginners nonetheless. Creating your site may take you a little longer, but ongoing management is extremely easy due to the attractive web dashboard.

Support

Site123’s support services are excellent (Image credit: Site123)

Ultimately, the customer service you get will largely depend on the website builder you decide to use. Most platforms come with extensive knowledge bases and resource libraries, but live support options can vary extensively.

For example, Weebly’s support is limited to email and live chat during US business hours. However, users with a high-end Performance or Professional plan will have access to direct phone support, and Performance subscribers will get priority access.

On the other hand, Site123 offers excellent 24/7 live chat support. The customer service agents are friendly and responsive, and we’ve never had anything other than a positive experience when dealing with them.

The bottom line: pay careful attention to a platform’s customer service options before committing to a subscription.

Pricing and plans

Weebly offers one free and three premium subscription options (Image credit: Weebly)

As with everything else, prices tend to vary significantly between different website builders. All four of Wix, Weebly, Site123, and GoDaddy offer free versions of their builder, but some other platforms only have paid options.

One very important thing to note is that cheap plans are often much more limited than higher-end options. For example, Weebly’s cheapest Personal plan comes in at $6 per month. While competitively priced, it doesn’t include advanced e-commerce tools, has limited storage, and includes built-in Weebly advertising.

As a general indication of prices, we’ve compared the four builders we’ve analyzed in this guide below:

Weebly’s three premium plans cost from $6 to $26 per month

Wix’s seven premium plans range from $14 to $49 per month

GoDaddy’s four premium plans cost from $9.99 to $24.99 per month

Site123’s four premium plans cost between $12.80 and $34.80 per month

Remember, though, that the cheapest option won’t necessarily be the best, especially if you’re planning to build a functional business site. For more information, read our guide to the 10 best cheap website builders.

Verdict

The take-home message here is that powerful and easy to use aren’t mutually exclusive in the website building world. Some of the world’s most popular builders, such as Weebly and Wix, are also among the best for beginners.

Other popular options, such as Site123 and the GoDaddy website builder, are designed specifically to be easy to use. Neither of these options offers extremely powerful features or advanced editing tools, but they provide the opportunity to create a new website in just a few hours.

All things considered, there’s absolutely no way to label any one website builder as the best for beginners. There are numerous options available that are easy to use, and every business has different requirements.

The bottom line: do your research, don’t be afraid to sign up for a free trial and test different platforms, and take some time choosing the best easy website builder for your business.