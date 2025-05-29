Get an unbelievable 10% off any Squarespace subscription right now

With unbelievably affordable prices, there was no doubt in our minds that Squarespace would be crowned winner of the best value award in our best website builders. But, if you thought prices couldn't get any lower, think again.

Thanks to a new epic deal, you can use coupon code "GUIDE10" to save 10% on paid Squarespace subscriptions. That's one of the best Squarespace promo codes we've ever seen.

You'll get all the same outstanding set of tools and features, including professionally designed templates, designs, AI smarts, and more. If you're looking to build your first website or transfer over an existing site, Squarespace has you covered.

Today's best Squarespace deal

Squarespace coupon: 10% off @ Squarespace Easy-to-use and intuitive tools make designing websites with Squarespace an absolute breeze. If that wasn't enough, you will also benefit from Design Intelligence (AI) to create blog posts, e-mail campaigns, and more. For a limited time, you can use coupon code "GUIDE10" to knock 10% off paid subscriptions at Squarespace.

Why we love Squarespace

As one of the best website builders we've tested, you can rest assured that you're getting some of the best tools the industry has to offer.

Not only will your website look fantastic but it'll be masterfully set up for working cross-platform and for SEO optimization

In our Squarespace review, we said it excels as an all-in-one solution for websites, with its unlimited bandwidth and webspace. We also like that its analytics, e-commerce, and marketing tools are all available through a single administration panel.

AI is the buzzword at the moment, and Squarespace's version of it is called Design Intelligence. It'll help you build your website and create copy/blog posts, product descriptions, e-mail campaigns, summarize videos, and more.

If you'd like to learn more, make sure to check out our guide on how to build a website with Squarespace.