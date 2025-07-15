Build your website for less with 10% off any Squarespace subscription

As one of the best website builders we've tested, we have absolutely no qualms recommending Squarespace to our readers. That recommendation is even easier now that you can get an impressive 10% off paid Squarespace subscriptions.

To take advantage of the deal, all you have to do is enter the coupon code "GUIDE10" at checkout, and Squarespace will take care of the rest. This outstanding deal means you can now get your website up and running for as little as $14.40 per month.

This is one of the best Squarespace promo codes we've ever seen, and we recommend taking advantage of it while it's still available.

Get 10% off any Squarespace subscription

Use coupon code "GUIDE10" to knock 10% off paid subscriptions at Squarespace. Basic = $14.40/mo (was $16/mo) Core = $20.70/mo (was $23/mo) Plus = $35.10/mo (was $39/mo) Advanced = $89.10/mo (was $99/mo) With such affordable prices, it will come as no surprise that we crowned Squarespace the winner of the best value award in our best website builders.

Why we love Squarespace

With Squarespace you can rest assured that you're getting some of the best tools the industry has to offer. Not only will your website look fantastic, but it'll be masterfully set up for working cross-platform and for SEO optimization.

If you're planning on setting up a website to sell products, then Squarespace also has you completely covered. Creating a beautiful shop is simple and straightforward, with your customers able to checkout without leaving the site. As the business owner, you can also track your sales through the backend of Squarespace.

In our Squarespace review, we said it excels as an all-in-one solution for websites, with its unlimited bandwidth and webspace. We also like that its analytics, e-commerce, and marketing tools are all available through a single administration panel.

If you'd like to learn more, make sure to check out our guide on how to build a website with Squarespace.