Unbelievable Bluehost deal gets you 75% off any web hosting package

Bluehost are the best budget option when it comes to the best web hosting services. That statement becomes even more true now that you can save 75% on web hosting plans at Bluehost.

In real terms that means you can get a year's worth of web hosting for as little as $2.95 per month. They'll also throw in a free domain, a 1-click WordPress install, and expert 24/7 support. That's the complete package for very little money at all.

Bluehost is well-known for its outstanding performance, unlimited bandwidth, and next-generation AI tools, but if you missed out on this particular deal, head over to our dedicated Bluehost coupon codes for all the latest offers.

Today's best web hosting deal

Bluehost sale: 75% off @ Bluehost Bluehost is taking 75% off basic web hosting. After discount, you'll pay just $2.95/month for a 12-month term. The base plan includes up to 10 websites, 10 GB NVMe of storage, and more. Other plans are also on sale from $3.95/month.

Why we love Bluehost

In our Bluehost web hosting review, we praised Bluehost's excellent performance, customer support, and WordPress features. This combination makes it a perfect solution for individuals, businesses, and charities who are looking for a time-tested and reliable web hosting company.

As one of the world’s largest website hosting companies, Bluehost serves over two million domains from its Utah servers. It has multiple plans, stretching from cheap shared hosting to dedicated servers.

Its strongest selling points are speed and uptime, vital for any business. They also provide 24/7 support through phone and live chat. All of this together means Bluehost is a web host that is not only supremely affordable but also incredibly trustworthy.