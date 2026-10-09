What to watch tonight: 49 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Apple TV, Peacock and more (Oct. 9)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Apple TV, Peacock etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with a chilling horror pick on Shudder.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 9), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the six biggest new shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Animals’ (2026) (Netflix)

Animals | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller movie

What it's about: When the son of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball (Ben Affleck) is suddenly kidnapped, he and his wife, Abigail (Kerry Washington), have to find a way to pay the ransom. With time running out, the couple are forced to make difficult decisions as the situation spirals out of control and secrets threaten to come to light.

Why you should watch it: Ben Affleck is back behind the camera for this crime thriller, which keeps things tense with a kidnapping, a desperate family and plenty of uncertainty. Kerry Washington and Gillian Anderson are also worth watching, bringing some star power to the cast. It’s a solid pick for a suspenseful movie night, especially if you enjoy stories full of twists and difficult choices.

Watch "Animals" on Netflix now

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‘Matchbox the Movie’ (2026) (Apple TV)

Matchbox The Movie — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-comedy movie

What it's about: "Matchbox The Movie" follows Sean (John Cena), an undercover CIA agent who returns to his hometown after years away and reunites with his childhood friends. Their reunion takes a dangerous turn when they become caught up in an international conspiracy involving a nuclear weapon. With enemies closing in, the group must work together, using their skills, fast cars and quick thinking to save the world.

Why you should watch it: .John Cena leads this action comedy, bringing plenty of energy to a globe-trotting adventure packed with car chases, stunts and shootouts. Director Sam Hargrave, known for the "Extraction" movies, knows how to stage a thrilling action sequence, while Jessica Biel and Sam Richardson help round out the cast. It’s an easy pick for anyone after a fun, fast-paced movie night.

Watch "Matchbox the Movie" on Apple TV now

‘Disclosure Day’ (2026) (Peacock)

Disclosure Day | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi movie

What it's about: In "Disclosure Day," a Kansas City weather presenter, Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt), experiences a strange incident during a live broadcast that raises questions about whether humanity is alone. Meanwhile, government whistleblower Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor) investigates evidence of extraterrestrial life and a long-running cover-up. As their paths converge, the truth threatens to change everything people believe about the world and our place in the universe.

Why you should watch it: Steven Spielberg returns to sci-fi with "Disclosure Day," a thriller starring Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor. The film delivers plenty of suspense, spectacular set pieces and the kind of big-screen wonder Spielberg does so well. Its mix of alien mysteries, government conspiracies and questions about humanity makes it an appealing pick for anyone who enjoys thought-provoking sci-fi.

Watch "Disclosure Day" on Peacock now

Your streaming guide: Friday, Oct 9

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Animals" (2026)

"Beauty and the Beat" (2026)

"Dead-End Job" (series premiere)

"Doctor X: Mafia in White" (series premiere)

"Haunted Hotel" (season 2)

"Is It Cake? Halloween" (season 2)

"Lucky" (2017)

"Reporting Live" (2026)

"Rumours" (2024)

"Take Charge of My Heart" (series premiere)

PRIME VIDEO

NHL hockey: Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Avatar: Seven Havens" (series premiere)

"Boston Blue" (season 2) (CBS)

"Fire Country" (season 5) (CBS)

"Sheriff Country" (season 2) (CBS)

"Mobland" (season 2 new episode)

Live soccer: West Ham United vs. Queens Park Rangers (3 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"House Hunters International: Volume 10" (season 217) (HGTV)

"Rage" (season 2) (HBO)

"The Housemaid" (2025)

APPLE TV

"Matchbox The Movie" (2026)

"Dark Matter" (season 2 new episode)

"Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars" (season 2 new episode)

Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix (8:30 a.m. ET)

HULU

"Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger" (2026)

"Benefits with Friends" (season 2 premiere)

"Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc" (new episode)

"LOL Live with Just Nesh" (2026)

"2026 LoL KeSPA CUP SVOD: Complete Season 1" (dubbed)

DISNEY+

"Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger" (2026)

"Benefits with Friends" (season 2 premiere)

"Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts" (season 3 new episodes)

"Under Wraps" (1997)

PEACOCK

"Disclosure Day" (2026)

"Inside Look: Sense and Sensibility"

"Law & Order" (season 26 premiere) (NBC)

"Law & Order: SVU" (season 28 premiere)

WNBA Playoffs: Golden State Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces (NBC) (9 p.m. ET)

Soccer: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen (12 p.m. ET)

Liga MX: Tigres vs. Toluca (10.30 p.m. ET)

College hockey: Niagara vs. Notre Dame (11 p.m. ET)

Swimming World Cup — Stop 2, Day 2

ESPN UNLIMITED

College Football – Florida State at Louisville (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Women's College Volleyball – Stanford at Notre Dame (ACCN) – 7:30pm ET

Women's College Volleyball – Florida at Missouri (ESPNU) – 8pm ET

College Football – Iowa State at BYU (ESPN) – 10:15pm ET

College Football – Columbia at Marist (ESPN+) – 7pm ET

TUBI

"R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead 2" (2026)

"Pusher 2" (2004)

"Pusher 3: Angel of Death" (2005)

SHUDDER

"V/H/S Mixtape" (2026)

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