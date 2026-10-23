What to watch tonight: 48 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more (Oct. 23)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with some chilling horror picks on Shudder.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 23), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 5 best new to Netflix movies and shows to watch this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Lupin’ (season 4 premiere) (Netflix)

Lupin: Part 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama series

What it's about: Master thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy) is still behind bars, determined to serve his sentence and reunite with his family. However, a mysterious announcement sparks simultaneous museum heists across Paris, and evidence places Assane at one of the crimes. Forced to escape prison, he must uncover the identity of a copycat thief and clear his name before the situation spirals further out of control.

Why you should watch it: If you love clever heists, elaborate disguises and twists you won't see coming, "Lupin" deserves a spot on your watchlist. Omar Sy brings effortless charm to the gentleman thief, while the Parisian setting adds plenty of style. With a copycat criminal, impossible robberies and Assane fighting to clear his name, this latest instalment promises another addictive game of cat and mouse.

Watch "Lupin" season 4 on Netflix now

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‘The Invite’ (2026) (HBO Max)

The Invite | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy-drama movie

What it's about: Joe (Seth Rogen) and Angela (Olivia Wilde) are a married couple whose relationship is on the rocks. Hoping to address the tension caused by their noisy upstairs neighbors, they invite the mysterious couple, Piña (Penélope Cruz) and Hawk (Edward Norton), over for dinner. However, the evening takes an unexpected turn when their guests make a surprising proposition that could change both couples' relationships forever.

Why you should watch it: Olivia Wilde’s “The Invite” is a strong pick for anyone who enjoys awkward comedies and relationship dramas. Sharp dialogue, biting humor and strong performances keep the tension simmering, while unexpected emotional moments give the story extra depth. If you’re tired of predictable comedies, this grown-up take on relationships and social awkwardness offers something a little different.

Watch "The Invite" on HBO Max now

‘Finding Emily’ (2026) (Peacock)

FINDING EMILY - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters August 28 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy movie

What it's about: Struggling musician Owen (Spike Fearn) falls for a mysterious woman who gives him an incorrect phone number. Determined to track her down, he teams up with Emily Raine (Angourie Rice), an ambitious psychology student researching the science of love. Their search spirals into campus-wide chaos, complicating their lives and ambitions as Owen and Emily begin developing unexpected feelings for each other.

Why you should watch it: "Finding Emily" is a charming British rom-com with plenty of awkward laughs, a catchy soundtrack and winning performances from Spike Fearn and Angourie Rice. Its university setting and modern take on young love give this familiar formula a fresh feel, while the leads' sweet dynamic makes it an easy, feel-good watch for anyone craving a lighthearted romantic comedy.

Watch "Finding Emily" on Peacock now

Your streaming guide: Friday, Oct 23

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Fading Grandeur" (Netflix series)

"Lupin" part 4 (Netflix series)

"Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story" (Netflix documentary)

"Shadows of the Ten Ninja" (season 1)

"Surviving Hurricane Otis" (2026)

PRIME VIDEO

"Last One Laughing: Halloween" (2026)

"The Bride!" (2026)

NBA: New York vs. Boston (7 p.m. ET)

NBA: Houston vs. San Antonio (9:30 p.m. ET)

NWSL: Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage (10 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Formula 1: Austin 2026"

"Mobland" (season 2 new episode)

"Tulsa King" (season 4 new episode)

"Avatar: Seven Havens" (new episodes)

"Fire Country" (season 5 new episode)

"Sheriff Country" (season 2 new episode)

"Boston Blue" (season 2 new episode)

"The Loud House" (season 2 new episode)

"The Patrick Star Show" (season 5 new episode)

HBO MAX

"House Hunters: Volume 11" (season 263) (HGTV)

"The Invite" (A24)

"Real Time with Bill Maher"

"Gold Rush" (new episode)

"Rage" (season 2 new episode)

"Captive" (new episode)

4 Blocks Zero" (new episode)

APPLE TV

"Dark Matter" (season 2 new episode)

Formula 1: United States Grand Prix (1:30 p.m. ET)

HULU

"9-1-1 (season 10 new episode) (ABC)

"9-1-1: Nashville" (season 2 new episode) (ABC)

"Grey's Anatomy" (season 23 new episode) (ABC)

"Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc" (new episode)

"One Spoon of Chocolate" (2026)

PEACOCK

"Finding Emily" (2026)

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix de France (12:00 p.m. ET)

Soccer: VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (6:00 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

College Football: North Carolina Central at Delaware State (5 p.m. ET)

College Football: Duke at Virginia (7 p.m. ET)

College Football: Yale at Penn (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET)

College Football: Army at Tulsa (8:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET)

College Football: Air Force at Wyoming (9 p.m. ET)

College Football: NC State at Stanford (10:30 p.m. ET)

SHUDDER

"The Cycle" (2026)

"Blackout" (2023)

PVOD

"Love Language" (2026)

"Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom" (2026)

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