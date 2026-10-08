What to watch tonight: 44 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more (Oct. 8)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Pluto TV.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 8), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the six biggest new shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Below’ (series premiere) (Netflix)

BELOW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Mystery horror-thriller series

What it's about: "Below" is a six-part series set in a remote Newfoundland fishing town. It follows fisherman Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett), whose community is thrown into chaos when a mysterious sea creature emerges from the water. Calvin teams up with marine researcher Fonda Howander (Mackenzie Davis) to uncover what is lurking beneath the surface while trying to protect his family and the town.

Why you should watch it: “Below” is an easy pick if you’re looking for something creepy and atmospheric. The Newfoundland setting gives the series an eerie backdrop, while Josh Hartnett and Mackenzie Davis deliver strong performances at the center of the mystery. With just six episodes, it also moves along at a good pace, packing in suspense, creature horror and some dark humor without spending too much time explaining every little detail.

Watch "Below" on Netflix now

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‘Top of the World’ (2026) (HBO Max)

The Legacy of New York City's Windows on The World | Top of The World Official Trailer | CNN - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Documentary short

What it's about: "Top of the World" is a 2026 documentary short centered on Windows on the World, the iconic restaurant that occupied the top floors of New York’s World Trade Center. Through firsthand accounts from former employees, it explores the restaurant’s history, its diverse workforce and the community that formed there, before examining how the September 11 attacks changed the lives of those connected to it.

Why you should watch it: This doc takes a fascinating look at Windows on the World and the people who made the restaurant so special. Through firsthand accounts from former employees, the documentary captures its glamor and place in New York City. Rather than focusing only on 9/11, it takes time to celebrate the community and ambition that existed there, making what happened afterward even more moving. It’s a beautifully told piece of New York history that really stays with you.

Watch "Top of the World" on HBO Max now

‘Abbott Elementary’ (season 6 premiere) (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary | Season 6 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy series

What it's about: Season 6 of "Abbott Elementary" follows the teachers and staff of Philadelphia’s Willard R. Abbott Elementary as they begin another unpredictable school year. Gregory (Tyler James Williams) takes on the added responsibility of assistant principal while continuing to teach, creating a tricky new balancing act. Meanwhile, Janine (Quinta Brunson), Ava (Janelle James), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti ) face their own classroom challenges.

Why you should watch it: Season 6 proves that this show still has plenty of laughs to offer, with its lovable ensemble returning for another year of chaotic classroom antics. The show’s greatest strength remains its characters, who have developed naturally while retaining the warmth and chemistry that made the sitcom such a hit. With a major 100th episode on the way, there’s plenty for longtime fans to look forward to.

Watch "Abbott Elementary" season 6 on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Thursday, Oct 8

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Below" (Netflix series)

"Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 2"

"Project Baby" (2026)

PRIME VIDEO

Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Cupertino" (CBS)

"Elsbeth" (season 4) (CBS)

"Eternally Yours" (CBS)

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" (season 3) (CBS)

HBO MAX

"Sin City Rehab" (season 2) (HGTV)

"Top of the World" (2026)

"War" (new episode)

MLB: Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox (8 p.m. ET)

HULU

"Abbott Elementary" (season 6 premiere) (ABC)

"American Horror Story: 13" (new episode)

"American Horror Story Official Podcast" (new episode)

"Beyblade X" (season 3A premiere)

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Scrubs" (season 2 new episode) (ABC)

"Shark Tank" (season 18 new episode) (ABC)

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" (season 5 new episode) (ABC)

"Road Wars" (complete season 7)

DISNEY+

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"Chicago Med" (season 12 premiere) (NBC)

"Chicago PD" (season 14 premiere) (NBC)

"Chicago Fire" (season 15 premiere) (NBC)

Swimming World Championships: stop 2, day 1 (9 a.m. ET)

Notre Dame Hockey: Niagara vs. Notre Dame (11 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

College Football – Sam Houston at Liberty (ESPNU) – 7pm ET

College Football – South Florida at UTSA (ESPN) – 7:30pm ET

College Football – South Alabama at Arkansas State (ESPN2) – 7:30pm ET

NBA Preseason – Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN2) – 10:30pm ET

NHL – Minnesota Wild at Tampa Bay Lightning (ESPN+) – 7pm ET

NHL – San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues (ESPN+) – 8pm ET

College Hockey – Clarkson at St. Lawrence (ESPN+) – 11am ET

Red Bull Rampage – Women's (ESPN+) – 11:45am ET

U.S. Equestrian Open – Eventing Final: Dressage (ESPN+) – 12:53pm ET

Women's College Soccer – Idaho at Northern Colorado (ESPN+) – 2pm ET

Women's College Soccer – George Mason at George Washington (ESPN+) – 3pm ET

Jai Alai – Renegades vs. Warriors (ESPN+) – 3pm ET

Women's College Soccer – Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky (ESPN+) – 4pm ET

ESPN FC (ESPN+) – 5pm ET

Women's College Soccer – Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+) – 5pm ET

Men's College Soccer – Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois (ESPN+) – 5pm ET

Men's College Soccer – SIU Edwardsville at Incarnate Word (ESPN+) – 5:30pm ET

PLUTO TV

"Scream" (2022)

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