What to watch tonight: 56 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more (Oct. 16)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with new movies you can now buy or rent at home (PVOD).

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 16), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 7 biggest new shows to stream this week and the 3 new to Netflix movies to stream this weekend.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Sacrifice’ (2026) (Netflix)

Sacrifice | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Dark comedy-thriller movie

What it's about: Struggling action star Mike Tyler (Chris Evans) attends a lavish charity gala on a Greek island, hoping to revive his career. But the glamorous event takes a terrifying turn when Joan (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her radical followers storm the gathering, taking Mike and other guests hostage. Driven by a prophecy predicting humanity's extinction, the cult demands three human sacrifices to prevent global catastrophe.

Why you should watch it: Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy lead this darkly comic thriller, which turns a glamorous celebrity gala into a chaotic hostage situation. With a bizarre doomsday prophecy, a radical cult and a star-studded cast also featuring Salma Hayek and Charli XCX, "Sacrifice" offers surreal twists, stylish visuals and sharp satire aimed at celebrity culture and wealthy elites.

Watch "Sacrifice" on Netflix now

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‘Masterplan’ (2026) (Prime Video)

Masterplan - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action movie

What it's about: When legendary master thief Roger (Stanley Tucci) sets his sights on stealing the Mona Lisa, he recruits Chiara (Simona Tabasco), an Italian cybercrime expert, and Jay (Victor Belmondo), a French explosives specialist. But the ambitious heist takes an unexpected turn when Roger reveals the two strangers are siblings and that he's their father. Now, this dysfunctional family must put aside their differences to pull off the robbery of the century.

Why you should watch it: Stanley Tucci is a major draw in this offbeat heist comedy, which pairs an ambitious Mona Lisa robbery with an unexpected family reunion. Expect explosive action, witty banter and plenty of dysfunctional family drama as three reluctant relatives attempt an impossible mission. With stylish Parisian settings and a suitably outrageous premise, "Masterplan" is a fun pick for fans of crime capers.

Watch "Masterplan" on Prime Video now

‘Tulsa King’ (season 4 premiere) (Paramount+)

Tulsa King | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama series

What it's about: In "Tulsa King" season 4, Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) faces his toughest challenge yet as he attempts to legitimize his growing criminal empire while protecting his loyal crew. With corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies and a devastating personal loss threatening everything he's built, Dwight must rely on his ruthless instincts to maintain control. As tensions rise, his ambition and loyalty are put to the ultimate test.

Why you should watch it: Sylvester Stallone brings plenty of charisma to "Tulsa King" season 4, which delivers a fun mix of mob drama, explosive action and dark humor. Dwight's unlikely criminal crew is a compelling element, while dangerous new enemies and political corruption raise the stakes. If you enjoy larger-than-life gangsters, sharp banter and chaotic criminal schemes, this Paramount+ series is an entertaining binge.

Watch "Tulsa King" season 4 on Paramount+ now

Your streaming guide: Friday, Oct 16

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"The Disciple" (Netflix documentary)

"Money Trap: The Karun Treasure" (Netflix series)

"Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald" (Netflix documentary)

"Lego Friends: Heartlake the Musical" (season 1)

"Roadies Rebirth" (season 1)

"Sacrifice" (2026)

"Seriously Single Too" (2026)

"Therapy Done Right" (2026)

"The Fate of the Furious" (2017)

"Heat" (1995)

PRIME VIDEO

"Masterplan" (2026)

"Scream 7" (2026)

"Hometown Giants" (2026)

"Friends, Sex and Games" (series premiere)

PARAMOUNT+

"Tulsa King" (season 4 premiere)

"Mobland" (season 2 new episode)

English Football League: Burnley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (3 p.m. ET)

Italian Serie A: Frosinone vs. Sassuolo (2:45 p.m. ET)

Scottish Championship: Ayr United vs. Partick Thistle (2:30 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"Kate Berlant: Parmesan" (HBO Original)

"The Death of Robin Hood" (A24)

"War" (new episode)

"The Holiday" (new episode)

MLB American League Championship Series: Game 4 (8 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"Tenzing" (2026)

"Dark Matter" (season 2 new episode)

"Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars" (season 2 premiere)

HULU

"9-1-1" (season 10 premiere) (ABC)

"9-1-1: Nashville" (season 2 premiere) (ABC)

"Grey's Anatomy" (season 23 premiere) (ABC)

"Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc" (new episode)

"Heather McMahan: By a Thread" (2026)

DISNEY+

"SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts" (season 3 premiere)

PEACOCK

"Hot Spot" (2026)

"Days of Our Lives" (new episode)

World Aquatics Swimming World Cup (9 a.m. ET)

USL Super League: Carolina Ascent FC vs. DC Power FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

USL Super League: Sporting JAX vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

College Football – Columbia vs. Pennsylvania (ESPNU) – 4pm ET

College Football – Memphis vs. Tulane (ESPN) – 7:30pm ET

College Football – Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

MMA – PFL Chicago (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

NHL – Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche (ESPN+) – 9pm ET

NHL – Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks (ESPN+) – 10pm ET

NBA Preseason – Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN) – 10:30pm ET

Soccer – Deportivo La Coruña vs. Levante (ESPN+) – 7pm ET

TUBI

"Melancholia" (2011)

"To the Wonder" (2012)

"Frank" (2014)

"Psycho Side Chick" (2026)

SHUDDER

"Hallowarrior" (2026)

"The Card Player" (2003)

"Tammy and the T-Rex" (1994)

"Sleepless" (2001)

"The Phantom of the Opera" (1998)

PVOD

"Clean Hands" (2026)

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