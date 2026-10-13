What to watch tonight: 49 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max and more (Oct. 13)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max etc to see what's recently landed, along with new movies released on streaming (PVOD).

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 13), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 7 biggest new shows to stream this week.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘The Trap’ (series premiere) (Netflix)

The Trap | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological thriller series

What it's about: "The Trap" follows successful author Lisa Konrad (Friederike Becht), who has spent nearly ten years shut away at home since witnessing her sister Anna’s (Josephine Thiesen) murder. When she spots a man on television whom she believes is her sister’s killer, Lisa devises a dangerous plan to expose him. Using herself as bait, she arranges a meeting with the suspected murderer, setting the stage for a tense psychological battle where the truth remains elusive.

Why you should watch it: If you love twisty psychological thrillers, "The Trap" deserves a spot on your Netflix watchlist. This six-part German miniseries follows a reclusive author who risks everything to confront her sister’s suspected killer. Expect a tense cat-and-mouse game, an intriguing mystery and plenty of twists to keep you guessing. It’s also from the creative team behind Netflix’s acclaimed "Dear Child."

Watch "The Trap" on Netflix now

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Wildling’ (2018) (Paramount+)

Wildling - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Midnight - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Fantasy horror movie

What it's about: Anna (Bel Powley) has spent her entire childhood confined to an attic by a mysterious man known as Daddy, who warns her that a deadly creature lurks outside. When a local sheriff (Liv Tyler) helps her experience life beyond captivity, Anna struggles to adjust to the outside world. However, as she grows older, strange physical changes and violent incidents force her to confront the truth about her origins and the terrifying creature she was taught to fear.

Why you should watch it: If you enjoy atmospheric horror with a dark fairytale twist, "Wildling" is worth a watch. Bel Powley delivers a compelling performance as a young woman discovering her true nature, while Liv Tyler and Brad Dourif add plenty of appeal. With eerie woodland settings, unsettling transformations and a coming-of-age story with a monstrous edge, it offers something a little different from your usual creature feature.

Watch "Wildling" on Paramount+ now

‘Runner’ (2026) (PVOD)

RUNNER Official Trailer 2 (2026) Alan Ritchson, Owen Wilson - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-comedy movie

What it's about: Former soldier Hank Malone (Alan Ritchson) is tasked with transporting a vital organ to save a young girl’s life. Paired with organ transplant manager Ben Bishop (Owen Wilson), Hank soon finds himself pursued by a ruthless cartel determined to steal the delivery for its own purposes. With dangerous enemies closing in, the unlikely duo must survive a high-speed manhunt and get their precious cargo to its destination before time runs out.

Why you should watch it: Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson make an entertaining odd couple in "Runner," a fast-paced action-comedy film packed with explosive shootouts, high-speed chases and unexpected laughs. Their chemistry adds plenty of fun to this race against time, while the mission to save a young girl gives the chaos some emotional stakes. It’s a solid pick for an action-packed movie night.

Buy/rent "Runner" on Amazon now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, Oct 13

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"The Trap" (Netflix series)

"Tyson" (Netflix documentary)

"Solar Opposites" (season 6)

PARAMOUNT+

"Dana White's Contender Series" (season 10 finale)

"The Varnell Hill Show" (season finale)

"Wildling" (2018)

HBO MAX

"120 Hours Behind Bars" (season 2) (Discovery)

United States Women's National Soccer Team vs. Spain (7 p.m. ET)

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays (8 p.m. ET)

HULU

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" (new episode)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show" (new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul" (new podcast episode)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

DISNEY+

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35) (ABC) – streaming live at 8pm ET

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to United with Wayne Rooney" (new podcast episode)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"Below Deck" (season 13 premiere) (Bravo)

NBA preseason: Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic (6:30 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Hockey – New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings (ESPN) – 6pm ET

Hockey – Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (ESPN+) – 6:15pm ET

Hockey – Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens (ESPN+) – 6:30pm ET

Hockey – Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes (ESPN+) – 6:45pm ET

Hockey – Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers (ESPN+) – 7pm ET

Hockey – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers (ESPN+) – 7:15pm ET

Hockey – St. Louis Blues vs. Ottawa Senators (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET

Hockey – Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders (ESPN+) – 7:45pm ET

College football – Florida International vs. Jacksonville State (ESPNU) – 8pm ET

Hockey – Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Chicago Blackhawks (ESPN+) – 8pm ET

Hockey – Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets (ESPN+) – 8:15pm ET

Hockey – Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars (ESPN) – 8:30pm ET

Hockey – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators (ESPN+) – 8:45pm ET

Hockey – Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Mammoth (ESPN+) – 9pm ET

Hockey – Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks (ESPN+) – 9:45pm ET

Hockey – Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings (ESPN+) – 10:30pm ET

Hockey – Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks (ESPN) – 11pm ET

PVOD

"Back to the Past" (2025)

"Buddy" (2026)

"Don’t Move" (2026)

"The Fix" (2026)

"Hanging by a Wire" (2026)

"Hope" (2026)

"Practical Magic 2" (2026)

"Runner" (2026)

"The Sun Never Sets" (2026)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.