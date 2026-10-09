Sweater weather is officially here, which means prime binge-watching season has arrived. As the air turns crisp and cool, there’s nothing better than cozying up indoors with a great new Netflix show that’ll keep you glued to your seat. Thankfully, Netflix’s massive library just got a spooky-season boost perfect for Halloween, featuring the return of a cult animated comedy, a mind-bending baking competition, and a unique K-drama romance.

Leading the weekend lineup is the second season of "Haunted Hotel," the adult animated horror-comedy from "Rick and Morty" alum Matt Roller. If you prefer your tricks with a side of treats, host Mikey Day and a batch of wickedly talented bakers are back in "Is It Cake? Halloween" for a spookier spin on the hit competition series.

Rounding out the picks is "Take Charge of My Heart," a Korean fantasy rom-com following a wealthy heir whose artificial heart needs literal recharging. Whether you're looking for laughs, illusions, or romance, these three fresh Netflix releases are absolutely worth adding to your watchlist this weekend

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'Haunted Hotel' season 2

Haunted Hotel: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

From "Rick and Morty" writer Matt Roller and executive producer Dan Harmon, this adult animated horror comedy returns for a second season of supernatural family chaos. "Haunted Hotel" follows single mom Katherine (Eliza Coupe) as she tries to run the world's most haunted hotel alongside her ghost brother Nathan (Will Forte), her two kids Ben (Skyler Gisondo) and Esther (Natalie Palamides), and Abaddon (Jimmi Simpson), a demon trapped in the body of a little boy.

Season 2 finds the Freeling family finally settling into a comfortable living situation, as much as they can anyway, even as new ghosts, monsters and paranormal disasters come looking for vacancies. If you love irreverence and a spooky attitude, this should be your jam and then some.

Watch "Haunted Hotel" season 2 on Netflix starting October 9

'Is It Cake? Halloween Season 2'

Is It Cake? Halloween: Season 2 | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Saturday Night Live" alum Mikey Day returns to host a spookier batch of the hit baking competition where the question is always the same: Is it cake? For this Halloween edition, six cake artists push their skills to the limit to build the largest, creepiest, most convincing cakes imaginable to fool a panel of celebrity judges, who have to figure out which object in front of them is real and which is, well, you know the drill.

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Guest judges this season include "Wednesday" stars Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, and Isaac Ordonez, plus Kristen Schaal and Paul Scheer, with a cash prize and the title of Is It Cake? Halloween Champion on the line.

Watch "Is It Cake? Halloween: season 2" on Netflix starting October 9

'Take Charge of My Heart'

Take Charge of My Heart | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB] - YouTube Watch On

This Korean romantic comedy has a killer hook: a rich (and good-looking, of course) heir has an artificial heart that keeps running out of power. There's one woman who can literally recharge him, but will the pair ever come together?

Adapted from the popular webtoon, "Take Charge of My Heart" stars Kim Young-kwang ("Somebody") as Baek Ho-rang and Chae Soo-bin ("Hello Me") as Na Bo-bae, whose strange connection slowly blossoms into romance across the 12-episode series. If you want a swoony romance that'll have you wishing you had your own electrical heir man, this is the fall series you need to dive into this weekend.

Watch "Take Charge of My Heart" on Netflix starting October 9

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