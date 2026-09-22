Peloton today announced a new trio of treadmills, the most interesting (and affordable) of the bunch being the Tread Flex, the company's first folding treadmill that costs $2,195 — which also happens to be the company's least expensive offering to date.

However, the company's refreshed Tread Vision and Tread+ Vision models also have some interesting new features, including gait analysis and a Sled Mode, which should appeal to Hyrox enthusiasts.

Tread Flex

While I wouldn't exactly call the Tread Flex small, the fact that it folds does cut down on the floorspace when you're not using it. Peloton says that when folded, the Flex actually takes up less space than the company's bike.

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However, it's not nearly as compact as something like the Echelon Stride 6S, which folds completely flat. By comparison, the Tread Flex's deck merely angles upwards, but the arms and display remain as they are.

After releasing the lock, the Tread Flex's base lowers slooooooowly to the floor. Peloton said that it takes about 20 seconds by design, to give you plenty of time to get out of the way.

When folded, the Flex can be rolled around the room using built-in casters; you need to remember to lock them in place before using the treadmill.

Like Peloton's other treadmills, the Flex has a swiveling display, but lacks a camera, so you won't have access to some features of the pricier models.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Flex Tread Vision Tread+ Vision Price $2,195 $3,495 $6,695 Max speed 12.5 MPH 12.5 MPH 12.5 MPH Incline 0 to 12.5 0 to 12.5 0 to 15 Size 70.5 L x 33.5 W x 66 (unfolded); 37.8 x 33.5 x 66 (folded) 68 x 33 x 66 75 x 36.5 x 70.5 Weight 290 316 460 ReRuns Yes Yes Yes Run analysis No Yes Yes Sled Mode No No Yes

All three models have a feature called ReRun; if you sync the treadmill with your Garmin watch, you can upload your runs to the treadmill, and then run that course again from the comfort of your home, replicating changes in incline.

In addition to Garmin, Apple Watches and Fitbit, Peloton's devices are being upgraded to support Whoop devices. With all of them, you'll now also be able to perform workouts based on your heart rate zone; on-screen guidance will adapt automatically to keep you in your preferred zone.

The two camera-equipped treadmills can use their cameras to analyze your running cadence, vertical oscillation, and stride length to generate an efficiency score, and suggest workouts and tips to improve upon it.

In addition, the two higher-priced models have a larger tray on top, with larger cupholders to fit your large Yeti and Stanley water bottles.

The top-end Tread+ Vision, which has a slat-belt deck like the older Tread+, also has a new feature called Sled Mode; this builds upon the existing Free Mode — where your movement alone moves the belt — and adds resistance. Now, you can select resistance of up to 300 pounds to replicate the Hyrox sled push.

Image 1 of 3 Peloton Tread+ Vision (Image credit: Peloton) Peloton Tread Flex (Image credit: Peloton) Peloton Tread Vision (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Of course, regardless of the Peloton treadmill you get, you'll need to get a subscription, which costs $50 per month. However, the lower price of the Tread Flex may help open the company's products to folks who are intrigued by Peloton's trainers but were put off by the premium on its treadmills.

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