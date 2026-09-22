3 thriller shows like Netflix's 'The Perfect Lie' to watch next

If you're a fan of "wealthy people behaving badly" type of shows, you've no doubt come across "The Perfect Lie," Netflix's latest rich-folks thriller.

Based on Saskia Noort’s 2004 bestselling crime novel, the Dutch mystery centers on Karen (Loes Haverkort), who moves to Bergen, an affluent village in North Holland, with her husband and daughter. There, the couple joins an exclusive dinner club made up of wealthy parents from their kid's school and enjoys the extravagances of their new social circle. However, that cushy existence is upended when a fire breaks out at one of the group’s luxurious homes, killing one husband and setting off an investigation that threatens to expose the darkest secrets of the close-knit group.

Since arriving on Netflix on Sept. 10, "The Perfect Lie" quickly shot up to the No. 1 position on the streaming service's non-English TV list with 4.1 million views and it remains in the top 10, so it's clearly a hit with thriller fans. And if you're looking for more shows like "The Perfect Lie," here are three thriller series to keep you entertained until season 2 rolls around.

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'The Perfect Couple'

The Perfect Couple | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's not in the name alone that "The Perfect Couple" shares similarities with "The Perfect Lie": Both series deal with a shocking death that capsizes a well-off community and turns everybody into a suspect. The former murder mystery, based on the soapy 2018 novel by Elin Hilderbrand, revolves around bride-to-be Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson), who is set to marry into the enormously wealthy Winbury family on the island of Nantucket, with her mother-in-law — successful novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) — throwing an exceptionally extravagant wedding for the couple at the family estate.

However, when a body is discovered on the beach on the morning of the ceremony, those celebrations come violently to a halt, exposing messy family drama and turning everyone in the wedding party into suspects. (The star-studded cast also includes Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Billy Howle, Sam Nivola, and Jack Reynor.)

Stream "The Perfect Couple" on Netflix now

'Amsterdam Empire'

Amsterdam Empire | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you want to stick with "The Perfect Lie's" Netherlands setting, this seven-part Dutch crime drama should do the trick. Famke Janssen stars as Betty Jonkers, a former pop diva who traded show business to marry wealthy coffee-shop magnate Jack van Doorn (Jacob Derwig). However, when her husband's illicit affair with a journalist comes to light, a betrayed Betty sets out for bitter revenge, threatening to expose all of her spouse's dark secrets and systematically strip him of all his money and power.

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Coming from the makers of "Ferry" and "Undercover," "Amsterdam Empire" is a stylish, pulpy-fun watch, with darkly comic writing that brings together the relatable messiness of marriage with the tense hallmarks of a fast-paced crime thriller.

Stream "Amsterdam Empire" on Netflix now

'Little Fires Everywhere'

Little Fires Everywhere | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng, Hulu miniseries "Little Fires Everywhere" pairs together two powerhouse actresses — Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon — as two very different mothers.

When single mother and working artist Mia Warren (Washington) moves to Shaker Heights, Ohio, with her teenage daughter Pearl (Lexi Underwood), they are initially welcomed in by their new landlord Elena Richardson (Witherspoon), her lawyer husband Bill (Joshua Jackson) and their picture-perfect brood of four children. However, the cheery entanglement of their respective families begins to unravel as secrets emerge, culminating in the Richardsons' home burning down—but who exactly lit the match?

Stream "Little Fires Everywhere" on Hulu now

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