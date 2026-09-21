What to watch tonight: 24 new shows and movies just added to Prime Video, Paramount+, Hulu and more (Sept. 21)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Prime Video, Paramount+, Hulu, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 21), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out our guide to the biggest shows to stream this week.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Tuner' (2026) (Paramount+)

TUNER | Official Trailer | Only in Theaters This May - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller movie

What it's about: "Tuner" stars Leo Woodall as Niki, a piano tuner's apprentice working for Harry Horowitz (Dustin Hoffman). At a wealthy client's house, he accidentally crosses paths with a group of thieves led by Uri (Lior Raz). He helps them open a safe with the same skills he uses to tune pianos, and Uri offers him more work. Discovering that he could use money to benefit everything and everyone in his life, he accepts.

Why you should watch it: Our streaming editor, Rory Mellon, declared "Tuner" one of the year's most overlooked crime thrillers and a must-watch. Woodall is excellent, and his safecracking scenes are "electric." If you didn't catch this one in theaters, make sure to watch it now.

Watch "Tuner" on Paramount+now

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NFL Week 2 Preview 2026: New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams | Chris Simms Unbuttoned | NFL on NBC - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Live sports event

What it's about: This week on "Monday Night Football," the New York Football Giants (yes, that's technically their name) visit sunny Los Angeles for a showdown in primetime against the Rams.

Why you should watch it: Before the season started, most people would have assumed this game would be a cakewalk for the Rams. But it's the Giants who are 1-0, and the 0-1 Rams suddenly find themselves needing to win against a tough opponent to stay in the playoff hunt.

Watch "Monday Night Football" on ESPN Unlimited tonight starting at 8:15 p.m. ET

'Wicked' (2024) (Hulu)

Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Musical fantasy movie

What it's about: "Wicked," adapted from the musical and the book of the same name, is set in the Land of Oz before the events of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz." It centers around the relationship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), who would go on to be the Wicked Witch of the West, and Galinda, who started as Elphaba's classmate at Shiz University before becoming better known as Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande).

Why you should watch it: While "Wicked: For Good" got a mixed response, this first part of the duology received near-universal acclaim and a Best Picture nomination. Come for "Popular," stay for the showstopping "Defying Gravity."

Watch "Wicked" on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Monday, Sept 21

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

PRIME VIDEO

"Elinor Wonders Why: The Festival on the Moon" (requires PBS add-on subscription)

PARAMOUNT+

"Tuner" (2026)

HULU

"Futurama" season 14 (new episode)

"Wicked" (2024)

"It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18, 9 p.m. PT (new episode)

DISNEY+

"CoComelon: The Melon Patch" season 1 (episodes 1-10)

"The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

"Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars" season 1 (new episodes)

PEACOCK

WNBA - Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET

MLB - Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants vs. Saint Louis Cardinals, 9:45 p.m. ET

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"Chris Simmons Unbuttoned"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

ESPN UNLIMITED

NFL - New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET

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